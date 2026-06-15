EQS-News: Lig Assets, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

LIG Assets, Inc. Executes Restructuring and Conversion Agreement and Finalizes Acquisition of 1,132 Acres at Brooks Quarry in Marianna, Florida Though Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Gold Run, Inc. for $151.5 Million



15.06.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MARIANNA, FLORIDA - June 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LIG Assets, Inc. ("LIG Assets," "LIGA," or the "Company") (OTCQB: LIGA) today announced that it has finalized the acquisition of approximately 1,132 acres comprising the Brooks Quarry limestone property located in the northern Florida Panhandle through its wholly-owned subsidiary Gold Run, Inc. The Company intends to develop the site for the production of construction aggregates and high-quality, ultra-pure calcium carbonate. This acquisition will add $151.5 million of long-lived mineral and real estate assets to the Company's balance sheet, substantially increasing LIGA's asset base. Management knows that finalizing this transaction has now greatly enhanced the Company's financial position while providing a platform for future development of the Brooks Quarry property and related mineral opportunities. The purchase price for the property is $151.5 million with long-term owner financing based on an installment agreement terms of $151 million with three equal payments of $50,500,000 due in the years 2032, 2038 and 2043. Based on historical engineering reports, the asset contains in excess of 200 million tons of limestone reserves with an estimated value of approximately $400 million, representing a long-life, high-quality resource. An initial deposit of more than $500,000 has been delivered to the seller to secure the transaction, providing LIG Assets with exclusive control and rights to the entire acreage during the acquisition process. The Agreement is subject to further Definitive Agreements and Attorney Review and comport with compliance and regulatory guidelines. The property is expected to support the production of a range of products, including construction aggregates such as road base and agricultural lime ("ag-lime"), which is used to reduce soil acidity and improve crop yields. In addition, the exceptional purity of the limestone creates the potential to expand into the ultra-pure calcium carbonate market. This material has a broad range of applications, including medical products such as antacids and calcium supplements, as well as industrial uses in construction materials, paper, and paints. Ultra-pure calcium carbonate is also commonly found in consumer products, including toothpaste, cleaning agents, and food additives. In addition to its mineral assets, LIG Assets continues to advance the evaluation and testing of its proprietary water treatment and environmental remediation technologies for potential application in slurry ponds and mining operations. Management Commentary "Our primary objective remains the creation of long-term shareholder value through disciplined acquisitions, responsible asset development, and strategic investments in innovative environmental technologies," said management. "The Brooks Quarry acquisition represents another step in expanding our portfolio of long-lived hard asset investments while we continue pursuing opportunities that we believe can enhance shareholder value over time." The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding the Brooks Quarry property, including the progress of the SK-1300 Technical Report Summary, engineering evaluations, permitting activities, and other strategic initiatives as material information becomes available. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, future operations, potential development opportunities, anticipated technical reports, mineral resource evaluations, commercialization of technologies, and potential future business prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory approvals, permitting, market conditions, financing availability, engineering results, completion of technical studies, and other factors beyond the Company's control. Historical estimates referenced herein have not been verified under current SEC SK-1300 standards and should not be interpreted as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. LIG Assets undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Corporate Communications: Contact Data Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LIG Assets, Inc.

Website: www.LIGAssets.net

Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes

Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

dbvmemphis@outlook.net View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Lig Assets, Inc.





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