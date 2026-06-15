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ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 16:14 Uhr
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Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Ask Nature Podcast Episode 3: Tristan Gooley, Author and Natural Navigator

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / If we asked nature, what would it reveal about the landscapes we walk through every day?

"Every single shape, every color we see is a solution to a certain problem."
-Tristan Gooley

As we AskNature to help us read the clues and signs of the more than human world, natural navigator Tristan Gooley reminds us that nothing in nature is random and everything is connected.

This week's AskNature Podcast unpacks the two pillars of way finding and you'll learn how a simple five minute walk can unlock your brain's evolutionary potential.

Tristan Gooley is an author and natural navigator.

Tristan set up his natural navigation school in 2008 and is the author of award-winning and internationally bestselling books, including The Natural Navigator (2010) The Lost Art of Reading Nature's Signs (US) / The Walker's Guide to Outdoor Clues & Signs (UK 2014), How to Read Water (2016), The Secret World of Weather (2021), How to Read a Tree (2023) and The Hidden Seasons (2025), some of the world's only books covering natural navigation. His books have sold millions of copies and been translated into 20 languages.

Listen to the podcast here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ask-nature-podcast-episode-3-tristan-gooley-author-and-natural-n-1177243

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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