Charm Security Wins Best Technological Solution at the Scam Fighter Awards, Global Anti-Scam Summit 2026

Charm's Agentic AI Workforce for scam and fraud prevention and resolution was recognized for impact, innovation, and scalability by an independent jury and summit audience

LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Charm Security, the company building the Agentic AI Workforce for scam, fraud, and cybercrime prevention and resolution, has won the Scam Fighter Award for Best Technological Solution at the Global Anti-Scam Summit Europe 2026, organized by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA). The award was presented at the summit, held June 9-10 at the Convento do Beato in Lisbon, which brought together leaders from government, law enforcement, financial services, technology, consumer protection, and cybersecurity.

The Scam Fighter Awards recognize excellence in combating scams across five categories: awareness and education, cross-sector collaboration, investigation and research, policy and regulatory action, and technological solutions. Winners were selected through jury evaluation and audience participation, recognizing initiatives that demonstrate impact, innovation, and scalability in the fight against scams.

Charm Security was recognized for the world's first Agentic AI Workforce focused on preventing and resolving scams and fraud in real time, helping organizations move from detection to action. Charm's AI agents span the full fraud lifecycle, providing capabilities across fraud investigation, customer intervention, and intelligence gathering to identify emerging threats.

The company's Agentic Workforce focuses on human-centric fraud - the moments when victims are being manipulated, frontline teams are responding, and investigators are trying to connect scattered signals. By combining fraud expertise and behavioral science, the solution supports earlier intervention, stronger triage, and more actionable intelligence against scam operations.

"Fraud and scams are fundamentally a human problem - criminals exploit human vulnerabilities and use deception and manipulation against people," said Roy Zur, Co-Founder and CEO of Charm Security. "That's why we are building the world's first Agentic AI Workforce, to help organizations act in real time - before, during, and after scams and fraud - and protect their customers whenever it matters most."

AI is driving fraud to an inflection point. The same advances that power legitimate business are enabling criminals to launch scams that are faster, more convincing, and more scalable than ever before. The award underscores the growing role of AI-driven tools in defending consumers and institutions against this new generation of scams.

"I fully understand the choice of the jury to select Charm Security as the winner of the Scam Fighters Award for Best Technological Solution. Identifying scams is not enough. As scammers are, unfortunately, very good at social engineering victims, companies need to be able to take firm action to protect their customers. Charm Security understands this and supports organizations in taking the necessary steps - fast, efficiently, and accurately," said Jorij Abraham, Managing Director of the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA).

The award validates Charm's core thesis- that pairing fraud expertise with behavioral science is the most effective way to counter human-centric fraud.

About Charm Security

Charm Security builds the Agentic AI Workforce for scam, fraud, and cybercrime prevention and resolution. Charm's AI agents combine fraud and security expertise with behavioral psychology and a deep understanding of human vulnerabilities and exploit techniques to guide real-time prevention, intervention, and resolution in high-risk moments. Acting as expert coworkers to fraud, financial crime, security, and customer-facing teams, Charm helps institutions reduce losses and operational costs while improving decision quality, speed, and overall effectiveness. www.charmsecurity.com

About the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA)

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting consumers worldwide from scams. It brings together governments, law enforcement, financial institutions, technology companies, consumer protection organizations, and cybersecurity experts to raise awareness, share knowledge, advance research, and support the development of best practices in the global fight against scams.

Media Contact

Charm Security

Juliana Goldman

juliana.goldman@charmsecurity.com

SOURCE: Charm

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/charm-security-wins-best-technological-solution-at-the-scam-fight-1177217