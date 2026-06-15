Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - ALPHA GAS, a private Ukrainian natural gas production company operating in the Poltava region, today announced that it continues uninterrupted gas production despite regular missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and a volatile operating environment. In a published industry outlook, the company's owner, Oleksandr Katsuba, detailed the operational resilience strategy that has kept production running through four years of full-scale war, along with the company's priorities for 2030.





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According to the company, strikes on gas infrastructure in Ukraine occur on average once every two weeks. To sustain production, ALPHA GAS has built bomb shelters at every gas treatment unit and implemented a "double inventory" strategy, maintaining a 100% reserve of critical equipment.

ALPHA GAS. "With equipment manufacturing lead times stretching from 3 to 11 months due to the global logistics crisis, redundancy has become a condition of survival." said by Oleksandr Katsuba.

The company reported that it has retained its workforce throughout the war, as the gas production industry has been covered by mobilization exemptions since the first day of the invasion. ALPHA GAS also noted a growing inflow of engineering talent from state-owned producers to private companies.

In the published outlook, the company identified three industry priorities for 2030: a state audit of 200-300 dormant production licenses with their transfer to active investors through transparent auctions; deregulation of grid connections for new facilities; and national energy efficiency programs, including building insulation, heat pumps, and biofuel adoption.

The full interview with Oleksandr Katsuba is available on the ALPHA GAS website: alphagas.ua

About ALPHA GAS

ALPHA GAS is a private Ukrainian natural gas production company operating primarily in the Poltava region. The company invests in local community infrastructure, including road construction and school renovation. Its owner, Oleksandr Katsuba, previously served as deputy chairman of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

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Source: GRW