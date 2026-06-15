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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 16:30 Uhr
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MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB: Petras Jašinskas Appointed CFO of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB, Company's Board Composition Updated

Petras Jašinskas was appointed Chief Financial Officer of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB (the Company) on 15 June 2026. He takes over the position from Lauryna Šaltine, who is commencing maternity leave.

P. Jašinskas previously worked within the "Vilniaus Prekyba" group of companies and within its related companies during the period from 2003 to 2018. From 2017 to 2018, he served as Chairman of the Board of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB.

On 15 June 2026, the Company's sole shareholder, UAB "Vilniaus prekyba", recalled Lauryna Šaltine from the Company's Board and appointed Petras Jašinskas as a member of the Board.

The Board of MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB consists of eight members: Jolanta Bivainyte, the Company's CEO and Chair of the Board, Petras Jašinskas, the Company's CFO, Kristupas Buzys, CEO of MAXIMA LT, Karolina Zygmantaite, CEO of MAXIMA Latvija, Diana Gegelyte, CEO of MAXIMA Estonia, Agne Vovere, CEO of MAXIMA International Sourcing, Tomas Bazys, CEO of FRANMAX and Povilas Šulys, CEO of Barbora.

Additional information

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB operates the "Maxima" retail chains and the "Barbora" online grocery stores in the Baltic states.

MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiaries, Vilniaus prekyba, UAB manages investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as companies providing real estate development and management services across the Baltic states, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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