Spain Researchers from the University of A Coruña (UDC) have found that the Spanish coastline could accommodate between 4.45 GW and 6.48 GW of floating offshore solar capacity, depending on the maritime spatial planning criteria applied. The estimated capacity would be enough to supply between 6.2% and 9% of Spain's electricity demand recorded in September 2025. The study "Assessment of installable offshore solar power capacity in Spain based on maritime spatial planning,", published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, is the first systematic evaluation of Spain's offshore solar potential ...

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