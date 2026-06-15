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WKN: A42D4F | ISIN: US84615Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: SPX
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 16:49
148,44 Euro
+6,50 % +9,06
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SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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148,36148,4416:50
148,40148,6216:50
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 16:36 Uhr
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BingX Successfully Delivers SpaceX Pre-IPO Tokens, Reinforce Trust in Pre-IPO Access

PANAMA CITY, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the successful completion and distribution of its SpaceX Pre-IPO airdrop campaign. Eligible participants received their SpaceX Pre-IPO RWA tokens on schedule, highlighting BingX's ability to consistently deliver exclusive opportunities with transparency and reliability.

As interest in market opportunities continues to grow, BingX believes that long-term confidence is built through transparent and consistent execution. The SpaceX campaign was designed not only to broaden access to one of the world's most sought-after private companies, but also to demonstrate BingX's ability to deliver Pre-IPO opportunities at scale.

"Its successful completion of the distribution further strengthens confidence in BingX as a trusted gateway to emerging opportunities. We chose the approach as it reflects how access should work: simple, transparent, and centered around our users," said Pablo Monti, spokesperson of BingX. "Our goal was to create a participation experience that is easy to understand and easy to access. As we continue to expand our Pre-IPO offerings, reliability and user experience will remain at the core of everything we do."

Building on the success of the SpaceX campaign, BingX will continue expanding its Pre-IPO offering, providing users with access to opportunities linked to some of the world's most recognized and innovative private companies, including OpenAI-related offerings.

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997019/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-successfully-delivers-spacex-pre-ipo-tokens-reinforce-trust-in-pre-ipo-access-302800444.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.