Wedgewood Weddings Partners with Bermuda Dunes Country Club to Launch Bermuda Dunes by Wedgewood Weddings

Iconic desert destination joins the Wedgewood Weddings portfolio, pairing timeless setting with seamless, full-service planning to the celebrated Coachella Valley setting

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's leading provider of all-inclusive wedding venues and services, announced today a partnership with Bermuda Dunes Country Club, a celebrated desert destination known for its sweeping views, classic mid-century style, and country club hospitality. The venue will operate as Bermuda Dunes by Wedgewood Weddings , expanding Wedgewood Weddings' presence in the greater Palm Springs wedding market.

Established in 1958, Bermuda Dunes has long been recognized as a cornerstone of Coachella Valley golf and social life. Today, the property is being reintroduced as a premier setting for weddings and milestone celebrations, blending iconic desert scenery with a polished, modern planning experience.

"Bermuda Dunes is the kind of place that feels instantly elevated the moment you arrive," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "It has natural beauty, real presence, and a legacy people recognize. We're excited to protect what makes it special while making thoughtful enhancements that elevate the guest experience and support truly seamless events. Couples should feel confident that their day will look incredible and run flawlessly."

Planned Enhancements

Wedgewood Weddings is making a series of thoughtful updates designed to elevate comfort, flow, and the overall guest experience while preserving the venue's signature style. Improvements will focus on refreshing key gathering spaces, enhancing lighting and ambiance, and refining photo-forward moments throughout the property. Behind the scenes, operational upgrades will support smoother event execution for couples, guests, and vendor teams.

A New Standard for Desert Luxury Weddings

Bermuda Dunes by Wedgewood Weddings is designed for celebrations up to 250 guests, featuring a collection of indoor and outdoor spaces that create a layered experience from ceremony through reception:

Waterfall Cove - A lakeside ceremony setting with a private, tucked-away feel.

Sky Deck - A terraced outdoor space overlooking the course.

The Lounge - A stylish indoor gathering space with bar access, perfect for cocktail hour and pre-reception moments.

Bermuda Vista - The primary reception setting, being refreshed to deliver a more elevated, celebration-ready experience that matches the property's iconic backdrop.

Getting Ready Suites - Rosa Suite and Desert Den provide dedicated spaces for the wedding party to relax and get camera-ready.

What This Means for Couples and Clients

As with every Wedgewood Weddings venue, Bermuda Dunes will offer a full-service planning experience supported by dedicated coordinators, on-site catering with plated and buffet dining options, and a streamlined process designed to reduce stress and keep planning on track. With ample on-site parking and a setting that feels unmistakably Coachella Valley, the venue is positioned to serve both local couples and destination clients seeking a Palm Springs-area escape.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit: WedgewoodWeddings.com/Bermuda-Dunes

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at 80+ venues nationwide. Our all-inclusive, fully customizable packages save time, save money, and reduce stress, without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring every couple's vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore venues and start planning at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

Media Contact:

Jordan Garcia

j ordangarcia@wedgewoodweddings.com

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SOURCE: Wedgewood Weddings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/wedgewood-weddings-partners-with-bermuda-dunes-country-club-to-l-1174875