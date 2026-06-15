iFLYTEK Unveils AI Recorders: P1 and P1 Pro - Redefining Smart Voice Capture for Work and Study

HEFEI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / iFLYTEK, a global leader in intelligent speech and AI technologies, recently launched its latest voice recording solutions - the iFLYTEK AI Recorder P1 (available now) and the upcoming P1 Pro. Designed for students, early-career professionals and field workers, both devices bring advanced AI capabilities to voice capture, while the P1 emphasizes lightweight wearability and the P1 Pro focuses on high-fidelity audio and a premium touchscreen experience.

iFLYTEK AI Recorder P1 - The First Smart Voice Recorder for the Younger Generation

Positioned as the first smart voice recorder for the younger generation, the P1 is now available on Amazon and the official iFLYTEK store (launched June 8), with its dedicated strap and lanyard sold separately.

The device features a versatile wearable design that can be used as a pendant, back clip, or watch, making it ideal for lectures, meetings, and client interactions. Battery life is exceptional: 85 days of standby, 25 hours of continuous recording, and a 5-minute fast charge that provides 2 hours of use.

The P1 comes equipped with a powerful AI Meeting Assistant that automatically generates meeting summaries, keywords, speaker highlights, to-do lists, discourse coherence, filler cleaning, Q&A, and mind maps. It supports real-time transcription and simultaneous interpretation in 11 languages with TTS. Audio and text can be seamlessly synced across phone, tablet, and computer via the cloud. With 64GB local storage plus 1GB permanent cloud space and additional bonus cloud space, the P1 can store up to 700 hours of recordings.

iFLYTEK AI Recorder P1 Pro - Hi-Res Recording with a "Magic Assistant"

The P1 Pro is positioned as a magic assistant for studying and work, designed for college students and early-career professionals who need premium audio quality and a richer user experience. It features Hi-Res recording and playback at 96kHz/24bit sampling for ultra-clear, high-fidelity audio. The advanced microphone system includes one directional microphone and two omnidirectional mics, enabling focused voice capture even in dynamic environments.

A 3.2-inch OLED touchscreen provides true-to-life colors and smooth touch control for intuitive operation. The P1 Pro includes the same AI Meeting Assistant as the P1 - supporting meeting summaries, keywords, mind maps, filler cleaning, and more - along with real-time transcription and interpretation in 11 languages. It also real-time playback that lets users instantly review key moments without interrupting their workflow.

Pricing and Availability

iFLYTEK AI Recorder P1 - now $109 (MSRP $119.00, 8% OFF) on iFLYTEK's official store and Amazon, with dedicated strap (official store & Amazon) and lanyard (official store & Amazon) sold separately.

iFLYTEK AI Recorder P1 Pro - now $139.00 (MSRP $159.00, 13% OFF) on iFLYTEK's official store.

Purchases of either product before July 11th will include a complimentary three-month Pro membership.

About iFLYTEK

Since its establishment in 1999, iFLYTEK has been dedicated to the research and development of artificial intelligence technologies, including intelligent speech, computer vision, natural language processing, and cognitive intelligence. Guided by the mission to "Unlock Productivity, Unleash Imagination, and Create a Better World with AI," iFLYTEK actively advances real-world applications and industrial AI transformation across education, healthcare, finance, and automotive sectors.

Media Contact

Organization: iFLYTEK

Contact Person Name: Dora

Website: https://www.iflytek.com/en/index.html

Email: hfdong@iflytek.com

Contact Number: +85296574925

City: Hefei

Country: China

SOURCE: iFLYTEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/iflytek-unveils-ai-recorders-p1-and-p1-pro-redefining-smart-voice-capt-1177232