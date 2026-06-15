EQS-News: Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

PXG Tour Professional Gina Kim and Partner Win the LPGA Dow Championship



15.06.2026 / 16:57 CET/CEST

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Final-Round 62 Secures First LPGA Tour Victory for Gina Kim SCOTTSDALE, AZ - June 15, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG congratulates LPGA Tour professional Gina Kim and her partner on their victory at the Dow Championship, where a final-round 62 at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan secured the title. Finishing at 17-under par, the duo delivered a standout performance throughout the week to earn the championship. For Kim, the victory marks the first LPGA Tour title of her career and another milestone in a journey defined by perseverance, growth, and success at every level of the game. "Winning on the LPGA Tour has been a dream of mine for a very long time," said PXG LPGA Tour Professional Gina Kim. "There have been a lot of lessons, a lot of hard work, and a lot of people who have supported me along the way. To earn my first LPGA Tour victory alongside an incredible partner makes this moment even more special. I'm grateful to my team, my family, and everyone at PXG for believing in me and helping me reach this goal." "Gina has worked tirelessly to get to this moment," said Bob Parsons, Founder and CEO of PXG. "She's a fierce competitor with an incredible attitude and determination. Watching her earn her first LPGA Tour victory is something we're all proud of. We couldn't be happier for Gina and her partner on this outstanding win." Kim joined PXG's professional staff in 2022 and has continued to build momentum at the highest level of the game. Prior to earning her first LPGA Tour title, Kim captured three victories on the Epson Tour in 2025 and one in 2022, showcasing the talent and consistency that have made her one of the brightest rising stars in women's golf. Kim's current bag setup includes: Driver: PXG Lightning Max 10K+ Driver (10.5°)

(10.5°) Fairway: PXG Lightning Fairway Wood (5)

(5) Hybrids: PXG Lightning Hybrids (22°, 25°, 28°)

(22°, 25°, 28°) Irons: PXG 0317 T Irons (7-W)

(7-W) Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy Wedges (50°, 54°, 58°)

Putter: PXG Battle Ready II Brandon Putter For more information about PXG's tour-winning golf clubs, apparel, and accessories, visit www.pxg.com . About PXG (Parsons Xtreme Golf) Founded by American entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve performance, and every moment of impact should elevate enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf apparel and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Céline Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Strom. Contact:

Leela Brennan

Press@pxg.com

News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf





15.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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