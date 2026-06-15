A Dedicated Tool for Secure Offsite Backup Replication

Actiphy Inc., a leading provider of backup, disaster recovery, and virtualization software, today announced the release of Actiphy ImageReplicator, a dedicated replication solution for ActiveImage Protector backup images.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615886945/en/

Actiphy ImageReplicator dashboard displaying centralized replication management, job status, replication history, and retention monitoring across protected backup images.

As ransomware attacks, cyber threats, and infrastructure failures continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, organizations need reliable ways to protect backup data from loss, corruption, and unauthorized access. When primary systems are compromised, backup data becomes the final line of defense for maintaining business continuity and ensuring rapid recovery.

Organizations increasingly rely on 3-2-1 backup strategies that include offsite and immutable copies of critical data. Actiphy ImageReplicator simplifies this process by automating the replication of ActiveImage Protector backup images to local, remote, and cloud-based storage destinations, helping ensure that recovery data remains available when it is needed most.

Developed in response to customer demand for a dedicated replication solution with a simple, intuitive interface, Actiphy ImageReplicator provides:

Real-Time Monitoring Track replication status, files, and timestamps from a centralized dashboard.

Track replication status, files, and timestamps from a centralized dashboard. Flexible Replication Targets Replicate backup images to local, network, cloud, and object storage.

Replicate backup images to local, network, cloud, and object storage. Automated Scheduled Replication Configure replication jobs by folder with flexible scheduling to reduce administrative effort.

Configure replication jobs by folder with flexible scheduling to reduce administrative effort. Efficient Data Transfer Minimize bandwidth usage with incremental, last-generation, or real-time replication.

Minimize bandwidth usage with incremental, last-generation, or real-time replication. Immutable Backup Protection Support for Object Lock on AWS S3, Wasabi, and Microsoft Azure helps prevent backup images from being modified or deleted.

Support for Object Lock on AWS S3, Wasabi, and Microsoft Azure helps prevent backup images from being modified or deleted. Enhanced Security Multi-user administration and two-factor authentication (2FA) provide additional protection against unauthorized access.

With centralized visibility into replication activity and backup status, Actiphy ImageReplicator helps administrators verify that recovery data is protected, available, and ready when needed.

Actiphy ImageReplicator is included with Actiphy's comprehensive backup and disaster recovery platform for Windows and Linux environments. Together, the solutions help organizations strengthen cyber resilience, improve disaster recovery readiness, and protect critical systems against ransomware, hardware failures, and natural disasters.

For more information, visit www.actiphy.com.

2026 Actiphy, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide.

Actiphy, ActiveImage Protector, ImageReplicator, ImageCenter, and BootCheck are trademarks of Actiphy, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615886945/en/

Contacts:

Actiphy North America

Carol Cornell

Tel.: +1 909-332-3773

E-Mail: global-sales@actiphy.com

Actiphy Japan (Headquarters)

Tomoko Hasegawa

Tel.: +81 3-5256-0870

E-Mail: global-sales@actiphy.com

Actiphy EMEA

Daniela Price

Tel.: +41 22 589 67 85

E-Mail: EMEA-sales@actiphy.com