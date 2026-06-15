BLUMM KNOWHOW S.R.L: Healthy Campus in action as d'Annunzio University turns out in force for Chieti Night Run

A great celebration of sport and community, with d'Annunzio University's "sea of blue" among the most visible features of the 26th edition of the Chieti Night Run. The University of Chieti-Pescara took part with 262 entrants, including students and staff, bringing a strong message of wellbeing, community spirit and close ties with the local area to the heart of the city.

Of the Ud'A participants, 202 were students and 60 were members of university staff. Forty-six competed in the official FIDAL 8.7-kilometre race, while 216 opted for the non-competitive 2.9-kilometre run and walk. The figures reflected a broad and diverse presence, combining sport, health, social interaction and a shared sense of belonging.

The event provided one of the most tangible expressions of the "Ud'A Healthy Campus" initiative, through which the University promotes an educational model centred on people and quality of life. For university students facing daily academic demands, examinations and pressure, physical activity represents a valuable ally for both body and mind, helping to improve energy levels, balance, concentration and stress management.

In this context, running and walking alongside the city acquired a meaning that extended beyond the sporting event itself. The strong presence of d'Annunzio University highlighted the institution's commitment to healthy lifestyles, prevention, psychological wellbeing, inclusion and sustainability, in line with the One Health approach underpinning the "Ud'A Healthy Campus" project.

The high level of female participation was also noteworthy, with 110 female students and 35 female members of staff, alongside five international students. These figures reinforced the inclusive nature of the initiative and reflected a university community able to come together beyond the traditional spaces of teaching, research and work.

"The response from d'Annunzio University was extraordinary," said the University's Director General, Paolo Esposito. "The remarkable presence of more than 200 students once again demonstrated the close relationship between the University and the city, as well as our commitment to promoting physical activity and sport as tools for wellbeing, inclusion and social cohesion. All this forms part of the broader 'Ud'A Healthy Campus' project, which translates the One Health concept into concrete actions aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, physical and psychological wellbeing, balanced nutrition and sustainability."

The CARES Centre - the University's Centre for Disability, Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, directed by Professor Domenico Genovesi - also took part in the event. Supported by Chieti Municipal Pharmacies, the Centre set up information points dedicated to prevention and wellbeing.

From a sporting perspective, the 8.7-kilometre competitive race started from Chieti's Villa Comunale and attracted 360 runners to the start line. Stefano Massimi claimed victory in 26:19, ahead of Lorenzo Dell'Orefice, who finished second in 27:11, while Nunzio Gabriele secured third place in 27:54.

In the women's race, Melissa Palanza took victory and finished thirteenth overall in 31:13. Alessia Righetti placed second and fifteenth overall in 31:25, while Sara Di Prinzio completed the podium in fortieth place overall with a time of 34:17.

Five athletes from d'Annunzio University finished on the podium at the event. The overall men's and women's titles went to Luca Tollis and Alessia Tartaglia. Among members of the University's Recreational and Cultural Association (CRAD Ud'A), Francesco Cavallucci and Lorena Savini were the top male and female finishers respectively.

Francesco D'Agostino narrowly missed the podium, securing an excellent fourth place overall.

In recognition of the University's strong involvement in the event, commemorative awards were presented by Piero Perrucci, of US Acli Marathon Chieti, to Paolo Esposito, Director General of the University, and Tiziano Zuccarini, President of CRAD Ud'A.













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