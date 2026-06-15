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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.06.2026 17:10 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSH Demonstrates How Specialized Hospitals Can Drive Health System Innovation at HLTH Europe 2026

AMSTERDAM, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its sponsorship and participation at HLTH Europe 2026, taking place from June 15 to 18 in Amsterdam, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is demonstrating how specialized hospitals can become engines of health-system innovation by turning advanced science, digital infrastructure, and operational redesign into measurable improvements in care.

KFSH's participation spans key themes across the event, including AI trust, human-centered AI, radiology AI, provider transformation, and health-system innovation. Across these areas, the hospital presents a model built on practical execution rather than isolated adoption of technology.

KFSH's innovation record provides strong evidence of this model. The hospital has achieved major milestones in robotic surgery, including world-first procedures in artificial heart pump implantation, robotic liver transplantation, and single-port robotic living donor liver resection. In transplantation, KFSH has performed more than 1,600 robotic living donor liver resections, the highest volume globally, supported by a structured model of training, simulation, and phased clinical implementation.

Its innovation agenda also extends to precision medicine and advanced therapeutics. KFSH launched Saudi Arabia's first genetic and cellular therapy manufacturing facility, designed to produce CAR T-cell and stem-cell therapies locally, expand access to advanced treatments, and reduce the cost of care. The facility integrates advanced manufacturing, quality systems, and AI-supported quality control.

Operational innovation further strengthens KFSH's system-wide impact. Its AI-enabled patient-flow transformation reduced emergency department admission wait times by 75%, while locally developed AI applications supported diagnostics, resource optimization, and patient-experience improvement. Together, these achievements show how innovation can improve outcomes, expand capacity, and support sustainable specialized care.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals 2026, the World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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