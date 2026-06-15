Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, welcomed Eli Yufest, Executive Director of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA), alongside CETFA Board members, association members and industry leaders, to open the market in recognition of the continued growth, innovation and impact of Canada's exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry. The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, and Member of Parliament Vince Gasparro also joined the celebration, highlighting the important role Canada's ETF industry plays in supporting the country's capital markets and economy.





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As the national voice of Canada's ETF industry, CETFA plays a central role in advancing the adoption and sustainability of ETFs by engaging investors, advisors, regulators and policymakers. Through its advocacy efforts, educational initiatives and industry collaboration, CETFA works to support a strong and competitive ETF ecosystem that benefits Canadian investors and capital markets.

Today's Market Open reflects CETFA's leadership and its ongoing collaboration with partners across the financial services and capital markets sectors. The ceremony is followed by a fireside chat featuring Minister Champagne and Eli Yufest, providing an opportunity to discuss Canada's economic priorities, capital markets competitiveness, investment innovation, and the role of ETFs in supporting long-term growth and wealth creation for Canadians. Through initiatives like these, CETFA and TMX continue to foster constructive dialogue between industry leaders and policymakers while promoting a strong, innovative and globally competitive Canadian capital market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301495

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange