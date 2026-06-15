Twenty Years On, the Killing of 17 Humanitarian Workers Remains Unpunished: Action Against Hunger Calls for a New Investigation

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NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Twenty years ago, on August 4, 2006, 17 staff members of Action Against Hunger who were delivering humanitarian aid, were executed in our office in Muttur, Sri Lanka. They were wearing T-shirts and vests clearly identifying them as humanitarian workers. Despite compelling evidence pointing to the likely responsibility of Sri Lankan security forces, twenty years on and we are still waiting for justice to be served.

Action Against Hunger calls on the Sri Lankan government to end decades of impunity and open a new investigation into this case. This investigation should comply with international standards, particularly regarding transparency and witness protection. We call on the international community to support this request and to do everything possible to ensure that the truth about this crime is brought to light.

The Muttur massacre remains one of the deadliest attacks ever carried out against humanitarian workers. Action Against Hunger, along with several international bodies, including the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, the Sri Lanka Monitoring Mission and other NGOs, have repeatedly concluded that this attack was likely committed by Sri Lankan security forces and that it was subject to attempts of concealment by the authorities.

"Twenty years on, we continue to fight for justice for the brutal murder of our 17 colleagues, who were killed while delivering life-saving aid. Many were at the beginning of their careers, and their families, like us, have never truly recovered from this loss. We cannot accept that the perpetrators of this crime will remain unpunished," said Perrine Benoist, Co-Director of Action Against Hunger France.

Families Still Waiting for Justice

For two decades, the victims' relatives have lived with the pain of their loss and the absence of justice. One of them shared with Action Against Hunger:

"Even after 20 years, the pain of what happened is still in my heart. I miss my brother. Those responsible should be punished."

Another added: "This loss will hurt me now and until the end of my days."

Rising Attacks Against Humanitarian Workers

Humanitarian workers are protected under International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and should never be targeted, yet attacks against them are increasing worldwide. Over the past three years, more than 1,000 humanitarian workers have been killed. In times of crisis, humanitarians are on the front line: they provide essential assistance and save lives. Their work must be protected to ensure the delivery of life-saving aid to populations in need.

"For years, the lack of justice for this crime has had repercussions on the protection of humanitarians everywhere. Muttur sends a signal that such attacks can go unpunished. Today, we are witnessing a rise in attacks against humanitarians on an unprecedented scale. It is imperative that Sri Lankan authorities provide answers and that justice is finally served," added Perrine Benoist.

You can read Action Against Hunger's letter calling for a new investigation here.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

Find more stories and multimedia from Action Against Hunger at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/twenty-years-on-the-killing-of-17-humanitarian-workers-remains-u-1177288