AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC.: American Industry and Innovation Research Institute Releases Landmark 2025 Industrial AI Report and Announces Expanded Research Agenda for 2026

The American Industry and Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) analyzes Industrial AI readiness across eleven industries of the U.S. middle market in its most comprehensive study in 15 years. The report is an open-access public resource, with major expansion planned for 2026.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / The American Industry & Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) announced the publication of its flagship 2025 research report, "Industrial AI & Business Transformation: The Next Phase of Intelligent Enterprise Development."

Finalized in spring 2026 and covering the 2025 research period, the report represents the Institute's most comprehensive analytical publication to date. Spanning more than 260 pages and applying a standardized methodology across eleven sectors of the U.S. middle-market economy, the study examines how organizations are moving from AI experimentation toward operational deployment, enterprise integration, and measurable business value.

Courtesy of the AMIIRI Press Office: Oksana Koval, President of AMIIRI, presenting the 2025 Industrial AI & Business Transformation report.

The report's central conclusion is that artificial intelligence has entered a new phase of maturity. While access to AI technologies continues to expand rapidly, competitive advantage is increasingly determined by organizational readiness: the ability to integrate AI into workflows, decision-making processes, workforce development, governance structures, and long-term business strategy.

The publication also marks a major milestone in the Institute's evolution. Following fifteen years of research activity beginning in 2011, AMIIRI recently completed its transition into a formally established U.S.-based nonprofit research institute, creating a unified platform for future research, industry collaboration, educational initiatives, and public-interest analytical programs.

"For fifteen years, beginning in 2011, our research brought together academics, industry practitioners, and business leaders to document how technology was reshaping American industry. With the 2025 report, we did something we had never done before: we examined that transformation industry by industry, across the sectors that make up the real economy. This edition marks a turning point in two ways at once: the maturity of our methodology and the maturity of our institution, now consolidated into a single, formally established nonprofit platform." - Oksana Koval, President, American Industry & Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI).

KEY FINDINGS FROM THE 2025 REPORT

The report identifies several major developments shaping the next phase of industrial AI adoption across the U.S. middle market:

AI Has Become an Operational Technology

Across industries, the conversation has shifted from whether organizations should adopt AI to how effectively they can operationalize it, govern it responsibly, and translate it into measurable business outcomes.

The Leader-Laggard Gap Is Widening

Organizations achieving the strongest results are embedding AI into core workflows and redesigning business processes rather than relying on isolated tools or pilot projects.

Adoption Is Accelerating, but Maturity Remains Uneven

While AI adoption continues to expand across the economy, significant differences remain in readiness, implementation depth, leadership capability, and organizational integration.

Governance Has Become a Strategic Priority

Responsible AI practices are increasingly viewed as a core business capability rather than a compliance exercise, particularly among organizations pursuing large-scale deployment.

The Next Phase Is About Value Capture

As AI technologies become more widely available, long-term advantage depends on converting technological capability into productivity gains, operational resilience, workforce effectiveness, and sustainable growth.

A PROPRIETARY RESEARCH FRAMEWORK APPLIED ACROSS ELEVEN INDUSTRIES

The 2025 report introduces AMIIRI's most advanced analytical architecture to date.

At the center of the study are three proprietary frameworks:

AMIIRI Industrial AI Readiness Index

AMIIRI Transformation Score

AMIIRI Value Capture Score

The Readiness Index evaluates organizations and industries across five interconnected dimensions:

AI Adoption & Maturity

Data & Technology Infrastructure

Operational Integration

Workforce & Leadership Capability

Governance & Responsible AI

The framework was applied across eleven industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, automotive and mobility suppliers, healthcare services, logistics and supply chain, energy and clean technology, professional and business services, and other major sectors representing the U.S. middle-market economy.

Rather than identifying winners and losers, the methodology is designed to help organizations understand their relative position, identify capability gaps, and prioritize future transformation initiatives.

"What this report makes clear is that the value of AI no longer comes from the tools themselves, but from how deeply they are integrated into real operations. The organizations pulling ahead are redesigning workflows, strengthening data foundations, and governing AI responsibly. We developed the readiness framework to measure the difference between adopting AI and truly transforming with it." - Bohdan Demidont, Board Member for AI & Digital Transformation, AMIIRI

Unlike many academic studies, the report was developed as a practical resource for business leaders, owners, executives, and decision-makers. The publication provides organizations with a structured framework for evaluating their own AI readiness, benchmarking capabilities against broader industry trends, and identifying strategic priorities for 2026 and beyond. As an open-access publication, the report is available without charge to businesses, researchers, educators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

A NEW INSTITUTIONAL CHAPTER

The 2025 edition marks more than the publication of a research report. It represents the culmination of fifteen years of collaborative analytical work involving researchers, industry experts, practitioners, and business leaders. What began in 2011 as an independent research initiative expanded over time into a network of more than 200 contributors and a substantial body of industry-focused publications.

The establishment of AMIIRI as a formal nonprofit institution provides the organizational foundation for expanding research activities, strengthening governance, supporting larger collaborative initiatives, and increasing engagement with the business community.

"Building a credible research institution is as much about people and process as it is about analysis. Turning fifteen years of independent work into a unified platform required structured collaboration, clear governance, and a shared commitment to research excellence. The strength of this report reflects that foundation, and it is the foundation we will continue to build as the Institute grows." - Karine Papikian, Board Member for Leadership & Organizational Development, AMIIRI

The publication of the 2025 report marks the beginning of a significantly expanded research agenda.

Throughout 2026, AMIIRI plans to broaden industry coverage, deepen analytical benchmarking, expand its network of researchers and contributors, and increase direct engagement with small and medium-sized businesses through collaborative initiatives, industry events, roundtables, and educational programs.

The Institute is also developing new analytical products, benchmarking initiatives, and industry rankings designed to help organizations better understand competitiveness, transformation readiness, leadership capability, and long-term business performance.

"The publication of this report is not an endpoint; it is a beginning. We are entering a new stage of growth that will bring together researchers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and practitioners to create more accessible, practical, and impactful research.

As part of this next chapter, AMIIRI is launching a national initiative and a series of collaboration programs designed to expand engagement with small and mid-sized businesses across industries. We believe research creates the greatest value when it is informed not only by analytical frameworks, but also by the real-world experience of the organizations driving economic growth every day. By creating stronger connections between researchers and business practitioners, we aim to make future research more practical, more actionable, and more directly aligned with the challenges and opportunities facing American businesses.

Ultimately, our goal is not simply to study transformation, but to help accelerate it in ways that strengthen businesses, support innovation, and contribute to long-term economic growth. That is both a challenge and a responsibility, and we are proud to undertake it." - Oksana Koval, President, American Industry & Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI)

ABOUT AMIIRI

The American Industry & Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI) is an independent U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization focused on applied industry research, business transformation, innovation, competitiveness, and emerging technologies. Since 2011, the Institute's research activities have brought together academic experts, industry practitioners, business leaders, and subject-matter specialists to produce independent analytical publications, benchmarking frameworks, and industry-focused research designed to support informed decision-making and long-term economic development.

Media contact:

American Industry & Innovation Research Institute (AMIIRI)

Press Office

info@amiiri.org

amiiri.org

SOURCE: AMERICAN INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION RESEARCH INSTITUTE INC.

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