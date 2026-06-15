At Eurostatory 2026 in Paris, New Use Energy Solutions Inc. (NUE) today announced the launch of SunStealth, a line of battle-tested thermally insulating tactical cases that render the SunCase 605, 1213, and 2425 battery power generators effectively invisible to infrared detection, including thermal cameras on ISR drones and ground-based thermal optics.

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New Stealth Technology from New Use Energy

Every gas generator and battery portable energy node in operation produces a thermal signature. Until now, that meant operators faced a stark choice: go without power, or become a target. SunStealth eliminates that trade-off, allowing operators to run portable power above ground, in the field, without revealing their position.

SunStealth cases are now being used in Ukraine. They are purpose-engineered to suppress, contain, and disperse the thermal output of the SunCase battery power units, defeating the infrared detection capabilities of the sensors most commonly used to locate and target personnel and field equipment.

The same thermal insulation that suppresses heat signatures in contested environments also retains battery warmth in arctic and cold-weather conditions by significantly extending runtime and mission duration in sub-zero theaters without additional heating equipment.

SunStealth is available for three SunCase configurations: the 605 for individual operators, the 1213 for small teams and forward operating bases, and the 2425 for sustained high-demand operations. Each deploys rapidly with no tools and no modification to the SunCase unit.

"Battery power was supposed to be the quieter, safer alternative to gas; and it is, acoustically. But thermally, every active power battery unit in the field is broadcasting its location to anyone with an IR sensor. In Ukraine, where New Use Energy has deployed over 2,000 units in frontline areas, we figured this out and we are now bringing this battle-proven technology to NATO countries. SunStealth closes that gap." Paul Shmotolokha, CEO Chairman, New Use Energy Solutions Inc.

SunStealth bags are available now.

About New Use Energy Solutions Inc. (NUE) Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, NUE is a pioneer in rugged, mission-critical portable solar and battery power systems. Trusted by military units, NGOs, and government agencies across more than 45 global deployments, NUE's product lines include the SunCase, SunStealth, NUESolar, NUEPower, and SunKit systems. www.newuseenergy.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Brian Jensen, CMO, brian.jensen@newuseenergy.com



For sales inquiries: New Use Energy Solutions Inc. sales@newuseenergy.com +1 (844) 941-3476