Sivers Semiconductors AB: Bulletin from Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting on 15 June 2026

The Annual General Meeting in Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (the "Company") has been held on 15 June 2026 and in particular the following decisions were resolved.

Adoption of the annual report and the auditor's report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the profit and loss statement and the balance sheet regarding the parent Company and the Group, appropriation of the profit in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal and not to distribute any dividends for the financial year 2025, as well as to discharge the CEO and Board members from liability.

Election of Board members

As members of the Board of Directors it was resolved to re-elect Bami Bastani, Karin Raj and Todd Thomson and to new-elect Joakim Nideborn and Helena Svancar. Bami Bastani was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Joakim Nideborn was new-elected as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. It was resolved that the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall consist of (a) an annual retainer and (b) a stock ownership plan that provides each Board member with SEK 1,000,000 of which approximately 50 percent is for purchasing Sivers shares with a 1-year lock-up of said shares, and the balance is to cover income taxes associated with the stock ownership plan. It was resolved that the annual retainer fee is to be paid as follows: SEK 1,050,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, SEK 600,000 to the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, and SEK 350,000 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, it was resolved that remuneration shall amount to SEK 100,000 per year to the Chairman of the Audit Committee and SEK 50,000 per year to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, SEK 60,000 per year to the Chairman of the Investment Committee and SEK 30,000 per year to each of the other members of the Investment Committee, and SEK 50,000 per year to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 25,000 per year to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee. It was further resolved that the Company shall ensure that the Chairman of the Board of Directors is covered by US health insurance.

Election of auditor

The Annual General Meeting resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as auditor. The fees shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Resolution on approval of remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's report on remuneration in accordance with Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551).

Resolution on authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholder's preferential rights, resolve on share issues, issues of warrants and/or issues of convertible bonds that involve the issue of or conversion to a maximum of 53,844,956 ordinary shares, corresponding to a dilution of approximately 15.0 per cent of the share capital after dilution, based on the current number of ordinary shares in the Company. Payment for subscribed shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds shall be made in cash, in kind or by way of set-off.

The issuance of shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds under this authorisation shall be made at a subscription price according to the prevailing market conditions at the time of the issuance of the shares, warrants and/or convertible bonds.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on an issue of convertibles

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution from 3 March 2026, to raise USD 327,071.98 secured convertible loan by issuing 622,719 convertibles each with a nominal amount of SEK 4.77. The convertibles have, with deviation from the shareholders' preemptive right, been subscribed for by Bootstrap Europe 4.0 S.à r.l. The convertible loan carries a fixed interest rate of 10.85 percent per annum. The loan falls due on 31 December 2029 to the extent conversion has not taken place before such date.

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For more information, please contact:

Vickram Vathulya, CEO, Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ)

Email: ir@sivers-semiconductors.com

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efficient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)