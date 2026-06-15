Tax990 Launches API for IRS-Authorized 990-N E-Filing, With Expanded 990 Series Support Planned

Tax990 enables software platforms to embed nonprofit compliance directly into their products, starting with Form 990-N

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Tax990, an IRS-authorized e-file provider operated by SPAN Enterprises, today announced the general availability of the Tax990 API, a REST API that enables software platforms to integrate IRS-authorized 990-N e-filing directly into their products. The API is available now at developer.tax990.com, with support for additional 990 series forms planned for future releases.

The Tax990 API is designed for fintech platforms, nonprofit accounting software, donor management systems, and grant management platforms that serve nonprofit organizations.

Form 990-N , also known as the e-Postcard, is filed annually by small nonprofits with gross receipts of $50,000 or less - a large and underserved segment of the nonprofit population. The API gives platforms a path to serve these organizations without building or maintaining the underlying IRS infrastructure themselves.

"Nonprofit organizations rely on the software platforms they use every day to help them manage their finances, track donations, and report on their work," said Naga Palanisamy, President of SPAN Enterprises. "Until now, most of those platforms have stopped short of handling 990 compliance, leaving nonprofits to navigate a separate filing process on their own. Launching with Form 990-N lets us bring this capability to the platforms that serve the smallest and most resource-constrained nonprofits first, with a clear path to broader form coverage as we build."

The current release supports Form 990-N filing with a real-time IRS business rules validation engine that surfaces field-level errors before submission, automated rejection parsing and retransmission support, and status tracking through IRS acknowledgment. Additional forms in the 990 series are planned for subsequent releases.

Key API Capabilities

Free Sandbox - A Sandbox environment that mirrors Production exactly, allowing developers to simulate and test the complete filing workflow, including IRS responses, before going live.

SDKs in multiple languages - Official SDK libraries covering the full 990-N filing process, enabling faster integration across the technology stacks that teams already work with.

Webhooks - Real-time event notifications delivered to the client's application as IRS status updates occur, eliminating the need to poll for status changes.

Flexible integration models - Two ways to integrate, depending on how much of the filing experience clients want to own. The Public API allows platforms to call Tax990 endpoints directly and keep the entire filing experience inside their own interface. The API for Platforms model allows a platform's clients to transfer their existing data to Tax990 in a few clicks and complete their filing within the Tax990 application.

Tax990 has operated as an IRS-authorized e-file provider for more than 10 years and holds SOC 2 Type II certification. The API maintains 99.9 percent uptime and uses TLS 1.3 encryption in transit and AES-256 encryption at rest. Audit logs for every submission, status change, and IRS acknowledgment are retained for seven years.

Software platforms interested in the API for Platforms integration model can contact the partnerships team at partnerships@tax990.com or visit developer.tax990.com .

About Tax990

Tax990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N, 990-EZ, 990, 990-PF, 990-T, CA Form 199, 8868, 1120-POL, and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily, so they can continue to keep doing good.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, has created cutting-edge software solutions for e-filing and business management since 2009. The company's suite of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, TaxExemptBonds, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at Caleb@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax990-launches-api-for-irs-authorized-990-n-e-filing-with-expan-1176514