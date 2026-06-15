Multiple NexLawn Robotic Lawn Mowers Sweep the 2026 iF and Red Dot Design Awards

NexLawn Master X: The Future of Outdoor Robotics

The award-winning Master X, a standout at IFA 2025 with iF and Red Dot honors, marks a paradigm shift by evolving robotic mowers into multi-functional outdoor assistants. Built on a powerful 25 cm-high 4WD chassis, it features a sophisticated retractable arm that extends up to 77 cm to perform complex tasks with high precision. Through interchangeable tools like grippers and trimmers, the Master X transcends simple mowing to weed, pick up debris, harvest fruit, and even play with pets, seamlessly integrating high-end robotics into the fabric of modern outdoor living.

The Master X breaks from conventional tool-category design, combining advanced technology with a strong industrial aesthetic. Its body features flowing, curved surfaces finished in silver and black, with red accents that create a compelling balance between futuristic appeal and professional-grade authority.

NexLawn VIDAR Series: Smart Navigation Meets All-Terrain Power

The VIDAR series serves as the backbone of NexLawn's current lineup, featuring NexDetect technology which combines AI stereo vision and 3D LiDAR for wire-free, out-of-the-box operation. The VIDAR 800 and 1600 models are the winners of both the iF and Red Dot awards celebrated for their compact design and the NexTrim system, which allows for industry-leading 3cm precision edging. Additionally, the VIDAR 3000 AWD is a Red Dot winner engineered for demanding landscapes. This All-Wheel Drive powerhouse handles steep slopes up to 38° (80%) with ease, ensuring a perfect cut on uneven or hilly terrain where traditional mowers often fail. The VIDAR 3000 AWD draws design inspiration from motorsport, with a grey top cover that incorporates the sharp, angular lines of a fighter jet. Clean geometric forms create a bold, cutting-edge aesthetic, while its low center of gravity, diving stance, and four-wheel off-road structure amplify its sense of athleticism, power, and planted confidence.

NexLawn NAVIA Series: Professional Excellence for Large Estates

The NAVIA 5000 and 5500 earned the Red Dot Award for their ability to handle massive yard areas with professional-grade efficiency. These models feature NexNav Integrated Positioning-fusing NRTK, AI Stereo Vision and 360° LiDAR-to deliver real-time positioning and flawless mowing, no signal worries. Beyond routine lawn care, the NAVIA series acts as an all-weather guardian for the home. It functions as a security sentinel, providing real-time video monitoring and autonomous patrol functions to ensure large estates remain safe and secure. Inspired by the streamlined silhouette of fighter aircraft, the NAVIA series merges professional-grade performance with refined aesthetics. Its dynamic, flowing contours hint at the power of the AWD drivetrain beneath, projecting fearless capability across any terrain.

The iF DESIGN AWARD and Red Dot Award are recognized as the world's most prestigious seals of design quality. NexLawn's multiple wins underscore its position as a global leader in the smart hardware and robotics sector.

To learn more about the NexLawn VIDAR, NAVIA Series and Master X, visit https://nexlawn.com.

About NexLawn

NexLawn is a cutting-edge consumer tech brand grounded in the multi-level needs of home users, professionals, and tech enthusiasts. Expanding beyond robotic lawn mowers into a broader range of intelligent outdoor technologies, NexLawn creates multifaceted experiences and inspires people to embrace a next-generation lifestyle.

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