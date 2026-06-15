Foundation Software and Sax LLP to Host Free Webinar on Job Cost Reporting for Better Profit Management

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction software and services, has partnered with Sax LLP, a regional accounting and advisory firm with deep expertise in the construction industry, to offer a free webinar on job cost reporting and profit management.

Scheduled for June 16, 2026, at 1 PM EDT / 10 AM PDT, the webinar is designed for construction professionals who want sharper visibility into project costs and the reporting tools to act on what they find.

In construction, profit is won or lost in the details. When reporting platforms can't explain why projects keep running over budget, cost overruns stop being isolated incidents and start becoming the norm.

This session addresses that gap directly - showing how construction-specific systems like FOUNDATION accounting software helps contractors surface inefficiencies and bring financial performance into focus.

Melissa O'Shea, CPA, Partner at Sax LLP, will lead the session alongside Brian Cancian, Business Development Manager at Foundation Software.

Together, they will explore:

How to build a job cost reporting playbook that reveals inefficiencies

The KPIs and reports that matter most in construction

Real-time project profitability tracking

Common reporting mistakes - and how to avoid them

Contractors who attend will come away with a clearer picture of which reporting practices tighten cost control and which ones leave money on the table - along with a concrete framework for making sure nothing slips through the cracks.

To register for the June 16 webinar on job cost reporting, visit the registration page.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About Sax LLP

Sax LLP is a full-service accounting and advisory firm serving closely held businesses, high-net-worth individuals and nonprofit organizations. With a dedicated construction and real estate practice, Sax brings deep industry knowledge to help contractors navigate financial reporting, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.saxllp.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing, Foundation Software

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist, Foundation Software

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-and-sax-llp-to-host-free-webinar-on-job-cost-1177267