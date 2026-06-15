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ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 18:38 Uhr
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Truth 22 Productions Inc: Corey Feldman Announces New Single "What Am I Here 4?" and Special Birthday Weekend Performances

New Music Arrives June 22 as Feldman Teases More Releases to Come

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Multi-hyphenate entertainer Corey Feldman is ushering in a new era with the release of his latest single, "What Am I Here 4?," arriving on all major streaming platforms June 22.

The thought-provoking new track explores themes of purpose, identity, and self-discovery, offering listeners an introspective look into Feldman's continuing artistic evolution. The release follows a busy period for Feldman, who continues to perform for audiences around the world following his appearance on Limp Bizkit's highly publicized Loserville Tour and a series of fan events celebrating his film and music career.

The single was recorded at Nightbird Studios and marks the beginning of a new creative chapter for Feldman, who collaborated with an expanded team of writers and producers including Philip Samuel Smith, Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo, and longtime co-writing partner Gregg Sartiano.

Feldman has hinted that "What Am I Here 4?" is designed to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level. "This song grabs you right where you want it to and doesn't let up," Feldman said. "There's a lot more to come. This is just the beginning."

Fans will also have the opportunity to celebrate with Feldman during two special birthday weekend performances in Southern California.

On Friday, July 25, Feldman will perform at The Arroyo Room in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He will then take the stage on Saturday, July 26, at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, California. Both performances will feature a mix of fan favorites, surprises, and new material, giving audiences an early glimpse into what's next.

Joining Feldman for the festivities will be rising recording artist Adrien Sky, who is signed to Feldman's independent label, Ci-Fi Records. Sky has been gaining attention with her breakout single, "Circus Queen," and will perform as a special guest during the birthday weekend celebrations.

The single also features new artwork created by Mark London in collaboration with Feldman, visually reflecting the song's themes of reflection, purpose, and self-discovery.

For more than four decades, Feldman has remained one of entertainment's most recognizable and enduring figures. With more than 100 film and television credits, multiple Billboard-charting singles, a New York Times bestselling autobiography, and a devoted global fanbase, he continues to reinvent himself as both an artist and entertainer.

Additional information regarding upcoming music releases, live performances, and future projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

"What Am I Here 4?" will be available worldwide on June 22.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review requests:

Samantha Waranch
C-360 Agency
samantha@c-360.agency

For tour dates, music releases, and additional updates, visit www.CoreyFeldman.net.

SOURCE: Truth 22 Productions Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/corey-feldman-announces-new-single-%22what-am-i-here-4%22-and-special-1177382

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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