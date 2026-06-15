Onera hPSG, an end-to-end home polysomnography solution from Onera Health, is now integrated into Somnoware, enabling their customers to conduct Polysomnography tests (PSGs) in the patient's home while managing the entire workflow in Somnoware

Onera Health, a leader in transforming sleep medicine, announces that its end-to-end home polysomnography solution, the Onera hPSG solution, now integrates with Somnoware by ResMed sleep lab management software. This integration enables clinicians to conduct Polysomnography tests (PSGs) where patients sleep most comfortably, in their own home, while managing the entire workflow in Somnoware.

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Onera hPSG, an end-to-end home polysomnography solution from Onera Health, is now integrated into Somnoware, enabling their shared customers to conduct Polysomnography tests (PSGs) in the patient's home while managing the entire workflow in Somnoware.

"The integration with Somnoware is a welcomed enhancement that broadens access to the Onera hPSG solution," states Ruben de Francisco, Founder and CEO of Onera Health. "Many sleep centers are customers of both Onera and Somnoware. We are very pleased that the integration of our cloud-based platforms will enable clinicians to benefit from a streamlined clinical workflow while providing access to comprehensive sleep diagnostics, including web-based study review and reporting capabilities

Home polysomnography (hPSG) can address significant access challenges for patients who would benefit from PSG testing but instead drop out of the diagnostic pathway. These challenges are caused by the shortage of in-laboratory beds, technicians, and sleep physicians and have led to escalating costs and delayed diagnosis and treatment for many patients suffering from sleep disorders.

Now that Onera hPSG can be seamlessly incorporated into an existing Somnoware workflow, study results will be available in Somnoware for review, interpretation, and management as soon as the study is complete, eliminating the need for manual file transfers or switching between platforms. A more efficient workflow, combined with the benefits of a PSG study that is performed in the patient's home, can increase access and convenience for patients while going beyond OSA detection by efficiently providing comprehensive diagnostic insights to sleep medicine physicians.

About Onera Health

Onera Health is leading the way in transforming sleep medicine by delivering the gold-standard of sleep testing, polysomnography (PSG), directly to where the patient sleeps comfortably, in their own home.

The Onera hPSG solution is expanding access to comprehensive sleep diagnostics for millions of people who remain undiagnosed or undertreated by breaking down long-standing barriers such as limited lab capacity, geographic access, and operational complexity. Through its integrated diagnostic technology, clinical services, and digital platform, Onera hPSG empowers clinicians with comprehensive, actionable insights while helping healthcare systems deliver more efficient, scalable care.

With commercial operations in the United States and Europe, Onera Health is at the forefront of advancing global sleep health and transforming how sleep disorders are detected, identified, and managed. For more information, visit onerahealth.com

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Contacts:

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Swea Ann Hagenhoff

Sr. Branding and Communications Specialist

Onera Health

media@onerahealth.com