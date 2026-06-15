Datavault AI Inc.: Datavault AI CEO Invited as Panelist at CyberAcuView's 5th Annual Insurance Policy Conference in Washington, DC

Access, Affordability, and Sustainability of Cyber Insurance Enabled by Datavault AI's Patented Solutions to be Presented to Industry Leaders within the $240 billion Cyber Insurance Market

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DVLT), a provider of data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement, and real-world asset ('RWA') tokenization technologies, today announced that Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI, will join the Future of Cyber Insurance Innovation panel at the CyberAcuView 5th Anniversary Policy Conference on June 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The invitation-only conference convenes senior government officials with senior underwriters and insurance industry executives to examine cybersecurity public policy. Mr. Bradley's panel will explore how cybersecurity innovation, including AI-driven threats, quantum readiness, and certified security platforms, is reshaping how cyber insurance is underwritten and bound. He will also address the sustainability and monetization of cybersecurity: how businesses pay for protection that arrives as cost center upon cost center, why mid-sized and smaller businesses cannot keep up, and how bringing security to smaller companies at the colocation level, combined with scoring and valuation of data, helps organizations understand and protect what is invaluable to them.

The appearance follows Datavault AI's attendance at IBM Think Gov 2026 in Washington, D.C. earlier this month, where the Company engaged with agency and industry leaders on AI, data monetization, and quantum security for government missions.

Cybersecurity is a deliberate growth pillar for Datavault AI, spanning continuous compliance, cyber risk mitigation, and a post-quantum readiness roadmap aligned to the security demands of regulated industries and government. That roadmap is anchored in the Company's quantum-ready edge network, which went live with its first sites in New York and Philadelphia in April 2026, with approximately 30 additional city activations targeted by early July 2026 and a planned footprint of more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of 2026. Together with the Company's DataScore and DataValue data valuation and scoring technologies, which help organizations understand and protect the data most valuable to them, these priorities position Datavault AI across the prevention, valuation, and insurability layers of enterprise security.

The Company's defense and intelligence strategy is guided by Krystle Klear Communications LLC, a defense technology advisory firm founded by Krystle Kaul. A former Director (GS-15) at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency and former advisor to General Shanahan at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (now the Chief Digital AI Office), Kaul has more than 20 years across federal government and national security, including work supporting the Department of War at the Pentagon, the U.S. Air Force, NATO, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, CIA, and the broader Intelligence Community. She is also a NATO Advisor, and she ran for Congress in VA-10, which encompasses datacenter alley in Loudoun County. She is serving as a Datavault AI Ambassador for the Washington event.

According to Kaul, "Datavault is perfectly positioned to help the DoW and IC with scoring data, prioritizing the data, and putting the data in a vault using a light touch, which will help with a variety of use cases in particular intelligence. Datavault AI can pioneer the future advancement of technology and cybersecurity with its cutting-edge AI solutions focused on security."

The market opportunity is expanding rapidly. According to Gartner (2025), worldwide end-user spending on information security is projected to grow 12.5% in 2026 to total $240 billion. The insurance side of that market is far earlier in its curve: according to Munich Re (2026), global cyber insurance premiums totaled approximately $15 billion in 2025 and are expected to expand to around $28 billion by 2030, while cyber premiums still represent less than 1% of global property and casualty premium volume, underscoring how early the cyber insurance market remains.

The threat environment is accelerating just as quickly. According to CrowdStrike's 2026 Global Threat Report, AI-enabled adversaries increased operations 89% year-over-year and the average eCrime breakout time fell to 29 minutes. The damage is record-setting: the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center logged more than $20.8 billion in reported U.S. cybercrime losses in 2025, a 26% increase year-over-year. At the same time, "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks, in which adversaries steal encrypted data today to decrypt once quantum computing matures, are moving post-quantum readiness up the industry agenda as organizations begin migrating to NIST's finalized post-quantum cryptography standards.

The gap is widest for small and medium-sized enterprises. According to Munich Re's Global Cyber Risk and Insurance Survey 2026, nine out of ten C-level managers globally consider their own companies inadequately protected against cyber risk, and the SME coverage gap remains "alarmingly large," with most smaller businesses bearing cyber risk on their own. For these enterprises, continuous compliance platforms are designed to reverse the cost curve of cybersecurity by continuously testing security controls so incidents are prevented rather than absorbed.

Looking ahead, Datavault AI sees cyber insurance as a route to market for verified security. The Company intends to pursue inclusion of continuous compliance verification in industry underwriting standardization efforts, including the common underwriting question set launched by CyberAcuView and the Center for Internet Security; to develop a certified-platform model in which installation of qualified, continuously tested systems streamlines insurability for small and mid-sized businesses; and to offer its DataScore and DataValue technologies as underwriting inputs that help insurers price coverage based on what an organization's data is actually worth.

"A secure and reliable network drives everything we build at Datavault AI, and our cybersecurity investments deepen that foundation," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI. "When attackers move in minutes, compliance cannot move in quarters. Continuous, AI-enabled compliance keeps the businesses that can least afford an incident secure and reliable, and it gives insurers a faster, more confident path to binding coverage. For Datavault AI, that is both a responsibility and a business growth strategy in a market expanding toward $240 billion."

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA, ADIO, and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization, and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation, and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy, and more. The Information Data Exchange enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image, and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation, and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.dvlt.ai. Investor information is available at ir.datavaultsite.com. Technology news and insights are published at dvlt.ai/insights.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the Company's expected participation in the CyberAcuView 5th Anniversary Policy Conference, the Company's cybersecurity growth strategy, the planned expansion of the Company's quantum-ready edge network, including approximately 30 additional city activations targeted by early July 2026 and a planned footprint of more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of 2026, the projected growth of the information security and cyber insurance markets, the Company's plans to pursue inclusion in industry underwriting standardization initiatives, to develop a certified-platform insurability model, and to offer its data valuation technologies as underwriting inputs, and the expected capabilities and adoption of continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation solutions, and the expected operational, technical, and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, and the projected direction and market impacts of regulatory changes with respect to digital assets, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the risk that the Company's edge network deployment does not proceed on the expected timeline or scale; competitive conditions in the cybersecurity and cyber insurance markets; uncertainties inherent in third-party market estimates and threat research; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments it may make.

Industry and Market Data

Within this press release, we reference information and statistics regarding the market for our products. We have obtained some of this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. Some data and other information contained in this press release are also based on management's estimates and calculations, which are derived from our review and interpretation of internal surveys and independent sources. Data regarding the industries in which we compete and our market position and market share within these industries are inherently imprecise and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties beyond our control, but we believe they generally indicate size, position and market share within this industry. While we believe such information is reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information. While we believe our internal company research and estimates are reliable, such research and estimates have not been verified by any independent source. In addition, assumptions and estimates of our and our industry's future performance are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors. These and other factors could cause our future performance to differ materially from our assumptions and estimates. As a result, you should be aware that market, ranking and other similar industry data included in this press release, and estimates and beliefs based on that data, may not be reliable.

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Media Contact:

marketing@dvlt.ai

Investor Contact:

Edward Barger

VP, Investor Relations

ebarger@dvlt.ai | ir@dvlt.ai

SOURCE: Datavault AI Inc.

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