Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Urbana Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: URB) (CSE: URB) (CSE: URB.A) reports the results of the votes conducted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2026.
Election of Directors
Each of the five director nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 5, 2026, was elected as a director. The voting results of the election of the five directors are set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|For
|Withheld
|Thomas S. Caldwell
|5,833,594 (94.87%)
|315,260 (5.13%)
|Beth Colle
|5,835,523 (94.90%)
|313,331 (5.10%)
|George D. Elliott
|5,835,523 (94.90%)
|313,331 (5.10%)
|Michael B. C. Gundy
|5,832,594 (94.86%)
|316,260 (5.14%)
|Charles A.V. Pennock
|5,837,589 (94.94%)
|311,265 (5.06%)
Appointment of Auditor
Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting result of this appointment is set forth in the table below:
|For
|Withheld
|6,143,359 (99.91%)
|5,495 (0.09%)
On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors,
Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.
For further information:
Elizabeth Naumovski
Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106 enaumovski@urbanacorp.com
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301545
Source: Urbana Corporation