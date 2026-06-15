Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2026) - Urbana Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: URB) (CSE: URB) (CSE: URB.A) reports the results of the votes conducted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 10, 2026.

Election of Directors

Each of the five director nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated May 5, 2026, was elected as a director. The voting results of the election of the five directors are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee For Withheld Thomas S. Caldwell 5,833,594 (94.87%) 315,260 (5.13%) Beth Colle 5,835,523 (94.90%) 313,331 (5.10%) George D. Elliott 5,835,523 (94.90%) 313,331 (5.10%) Michael B. C. Gundy 5,832,594 (94.86%) 316,260 (5.14%) Charles A.V. Pennock 5,837,589 (94.94%) 311,265 (5.06%)

Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The voting result of this appointment is set forth in the table below:

For Withheld 6,143,359 (99.91%) 5,495 (0.09%)

On behalf of Urbana's Board of Directors,

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

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Source: Urbana Corporation