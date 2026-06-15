Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in San Diego, California

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Exit Factor, a business consulting service that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in San Diego, Calif. Owner, Timothy Jackson, a seasoned finance executive, entrepreneur, and advisor with more than 20 years of experience helping growth-stage companies scale, will be the Owner and Principal of Exit Factor San Diego.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"Most business owners get stuck working in their business instead of on it," said Timothy Jackson, owner of Exit Factor North County San Diego. "I'm excited to help entrepreneurs across the region build more valuable, profitable, and scalable companies while creating a clearer path toward long-term financial freedom and a successful future exit."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Timothy Jackson on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

Timothy Jackson

Exit Factor of North County San Diego

858-367-9912

northcountysd@exitfactor.com

SOURCE: Exit Factor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-san-diego-califor-1176178