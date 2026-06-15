Envalior B.V.: ENVALIOR'S LATEST SUSTAINABILITY REPORT REFLECTS STRONG PROGRESS ACROSS 2025

- Building on the roadmap laid out in the 2024 edition, Envalior's second Sustainability Report details the sustainability progress made over the year while supporting further alignment with reporting regulations.
- Key achievements include increased renewable electricity usage, full Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) Europe certification across all European sites, and 50% fewer recordable workplace accidents.
- The report introduces expanded data coverage, clearer metrics, and further granularity across material topics, reinforcing the company's commitment to credible, decision-useful sustainability reporting.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envaliors-latest-sustainability-report-reflects-strong-progress-across-2025-302800635.html
© 2026 PR Newswire