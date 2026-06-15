Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
15.06.26 | 20:58
230,30 Euro
-2,10 % -4,95
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
230,15230,4521:02
230,15230,4021:02
PR Newswire
15.06.2026 20:54 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sopra Steria extends strategic collaboration with Red Hat to industrialise sovereign-ready embedded AI

PARIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria today announced an extension of its strategic collaboration with Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, to industrialise sovereign-ready embedded AI, from the data centre to the most constrained field equipment.

Announced on the opening day of Eurosatory, the initiative addresses environments where AI is hardest to deploy and matters most. Defence systems, public services and critical infrastructure must continue to operate when connectivity drops, while keeping data and models under their own control.

For Sopra Steria, a European company anchored in critical systems and regulated sectors, this represents its first industrialised edge offering built entirely on open standards.

While many organisations have successfully experimented with AI, moving from proof of concept to reliable operation in the field remains a significant challenge. Red Hat provides the open building blocks. Sopra Steria integrates, secures and operates them as a deployable, accredited system for the field. Together, the two companies aim to help organisations transition from experimental pilots to production-scale intelligence.

The initiative brings the entire AI lifecycle into a single hybrid cloud environment. Red Hat OpenShift AI centralises model training and lifecycle management, Red Hat Device Edge enables lightweight models to run on highly constrained field equipment, and Red Hat Edge Manager automates maintenance and updates across large fleets of devices, including those operating under degraded or intermittent connectivity conditions.

Real-time intelligence across critical sectors

This collaborative initiative delivers an industrialised lifecycle for edge applications, enabling faster processing and supporting operational continuity where decisions need to be taken locally.

Examples include:

  • Transport and fleet logistics: Accelerating real-time anomaly detection and predictive routing algorithms directly on embedded electronic boards within mobile transport networks, helping optimise system availability.
  • Public terminal infrastructure: Enabling secure data filtering and immediate diagnostics on health and security terminals in the field, maintaining local operational continuity even when disconnected from central systems.
  • Regulated communications and signal processing: Bringing distributed AI inference directly to low-power field devices and constrained hardware environments, enabling real-time processing while reducing latency.

The sovereign automated AI factory pipeline

At the heart of the collaboration is an end-to-end automated AI factory pipeline built on a consistent hybrid cloud environment based on Red Hat technologies.

[…]

Read more

Media Contact: Aurélien Flaugnatti, aurelien.flaugnatti@soprasteria.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-extends-strategic-collaboration-with-red-hat-to-industrialise-sovereign-ready-embedded-ai-302800679.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.