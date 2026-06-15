Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. Expands Weekly Webinar Series for Investors and Consumer Package Goods Professionals Amid Rapid Industry Transformation

The live webinar will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST and is open to the public through online registration at: https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. today announced its expanded weekly webinar focused on the rapidly evolving fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, bringing together investors, executives, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals to discuss the trends reshaping global consumer markets.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST/4:00 PM PST and is open to the public through online registration at:

https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

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As the FMCG industry undergoes major disruption from artificial intelligence, changing consumer behavior, ecommerce acceleration, and value-based purchasing trends, the webinar series aims to provide actionable insights for professionals seeking growth opportunities in consumer packaged goods, retail, distribution, and brand development.

"Consumer goods companies are moving faster than ever," said Sandro Piancone, co-founder and CEO of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "From AI-powered retail platforms to evolving consumer spending habits and rapid product innovation cycles, business leaders and investors need real-time insight to stay ahead."

Topics expected to be covered during the webinar include:

Emerging FMCG investment opportunities

Tik-Tok sales innovations

Retail and ecommerce transformation

Consumer behavior and pricing trends

Brand scaling strategies

Formulation and Supply chain innovations

The webinar is part of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc, s broader mission to educate and connect professionals across the global consumer goods ecosystem through market intelligence, mentorship, and strategic business insights.

Webinar Details

Event: FMCG Weekly Webinar

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

Registration: https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand. We have the nation's largest community of fast moving consumer goods founders and CEOs (Linked In Group with over 40,000 members) which includes monthly masterminds, personal coaching-mentoring, and the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/140132/

FMCGStock.com (619) 975-6556

Website: https://www.fmcgstock.com

Registration Link: https://go.fmcgstock.com/webinar

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fast-moving-consumer-goods-inc.-ggii-expands-weekly-webinar-seri-1177508