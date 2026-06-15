IMPAKT, a global conference platform connecting leaders at the intersection of AI, technology, commerce, media, investment, and innovation, today announced its London conference taking place June 25 at The Savoy in London.

Building on the success of previous events that convened executives, founders, investors, and innovators from across industries, IMPAKT creates a high-signal environment where decision-makers explore emerging trends, share insights, and build relationships that drive growth and long-term impact.

Formerly known as WiresConnect, IMPAKT represents the evolution of the platform into a global conference, media, and community brand focused on AI, innovation, commerce, leadership, and business transformation.

As artificial intelligence accelerates change across every sector, organizations are being challenged to rethink leadership, customer engagement, workforce strategy, innovation, and competitive advantage. IMPAKT brings together the people shaping these conversations through curated content, strategic networking, and candid discussions focused on real-world business outcomes.

"The pace of change is accelerating across every industry, creating both extraordinary opportunity and unprecedented complexity," said Kimberly Carney, Founder of IMPAKT and Founder CEO of The Wires. "IMPAKT brings together the leaders, innovators, investors, and decision-makers shaping what comes next. Through meaningful conversations, strategic connections, and world-class experiences, we are building a global platform that helps organizations navigate change and unlock opportunities with lasting influence."

The conference will feature a keynote address from Ian McGarrigle, Chairman of World Retail Congress, one of the retail industry's most respected voices on global commerce and the future of business.

"The convergence of AI, technology, retail, and consumer behavior is creating both extraordinary opportunities and significant challenges for organizations worldwide," said Ian McGarrigle, Chairman of World Retail Congress. "IMPAKT provides an important forum for leaders to exchange insights, build meaningful connections, and better understand the forces that will define the next decade of business."

Speakers include executives from Amazon, GS1 UK, CI&T, First Insight, VoCoVo, Worldpay, and other leading organizations spanning technology, retail, fashion, beauty, media, investment, and consumer brands.

Programming will explore the most important issues shaping the future of business, including artificial intelligence, retail innovation, customer intelligence, talent and culture, organizational transformation, leadership, the future of consumer engagement, and the next wave of innovation.

"The world is experiencing a period of profound transformation driven by technology, shifting consumer expectations, and increasing global interconnectedness," said Destan Bezmen, President of Li Fung. "In times of change, leaders must balance innovation with resilience, remain agile in the face of uncertainty, and continuously look for new ways to create value. I look forward to joining IMPAKT to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of global commerce."

"The business landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace," said Deborah Weinswig, CEO Founder of Coresight Research and a previous IMPAKT keynote speaker. "What makes IMPAKT unique is its ability to bring together leaders from across industries for meaningful conversations that extend beyond the stage. These types of connections and insights are increasingly critical for organizations navigating transformation and growth, and I am excited to see the platform continue to expand its reach with the London event."

The London conference marks IMPAKT's first international expansion and the official launch of the company's global growth strategy. IMPAKT will continue expanding into key markets worldwide, creating year-round opportunities for leaders to connect, collaborate, and stay ahead of change.

For more information about IMPAKT, visit www.impaktconferences.com.

About IMPAKT

IMPAKT is a global platform at the intersection of AI, technology, commerce, leadership, and innovation. Through conferences, media, and community, IMPAKT convenes the executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and changemakers shaping what's next for business and society.

Founded by Kimberly Carney, IMPAKT creates opportunities for meaningful connection, transformative dialogue, and strategic collaboration among leaders driving change across industries. With a growing international presence, IMPAKT is building a global network where ideas become action, relationships become partnerships, and innovation creates lasting impact. For more information, visit our website at www.impaktconferences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615946237/en/

Contacts:

Laura Baumgartner

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com