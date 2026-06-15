Call-off contract under the NEXUS framework agreement for the immediate deployment of sovereign Low Earth Orbit capabilities

With a duration of eight years and a maximum ceiling of €350 million 1 , the CENTAURE contract has been awarded with an initial firm commitment of €138 million 2 over a period of four years

An immediately operational solution to meet the Defence sector's strategic requirements ahead of the deployment of IRIS2

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced the signature, through the French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), of the CENTAURE contract, marking the first call-off contract under the €1bn NEXUS framework agreement with the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans inked in June 2025.

This new milestone marks the first concrete implementation of the NEXUS project (Neo-Space for Multiple Secure Uses), a strategic initiative led by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans to strengthen France's military satellite communications capabilities by combining sovereign assets with trusted commercial capacity. Against a geopolitical backdrop characterised by growing demand for secure, resilient and sovereign connectivity, France is continuing to enhance its space capabilities while preparing for the deployment of the future European IRIS2 constellation.

The total CENTAURE contract is valued at circa €350 million1, for a duration of up to eight years. It is comprised of an initial firm commitment of €138 million2 over a period of four years for the provision of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite capacity across multiple areas of strategic interest to the French Armed Forces as well as an initial stage aimed at enhancing the security of Eutelsat's OneWeb services.

This approach ensures the French Armed Forces benefit from sustained access to low-latency, globally available satellite resources, while maintaining operational continuity and flexibility during the ramp-up of the European IRIS2 programme.

Through its OneWeb constellation, the only global LEO constellation currently operated by a European provider and readily available for governmental use, Eutelsat delivers secure operational capabilities tailored to the requirements of today's most demanding defence missions.

The NEXUS agreement demonstrates how trusted European commercial space infrastructure can complement sovereign defence assets and accelerate the deployment of next-generation capabilities. As space becomes an increasingly critical component of national security, Europe must be able to rely on resilient, secure and sovereign connectivity solutions under its own control.

Jean-François Fallacher, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: "The signature of the CENTAURE contract marks a major milestone in the implementation of the NEXUS framework agreement and reflects the continued trust placed by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces in the capabilities of our OneWeb constellation. In a profoundly transformed strategic environment, secure, resilient and low-latency connectivity has become a decisive driver of military operational effectiveness. With an infrastructure that is immediately available and field-proven, Eutelsat is now delivering a concrete response to the needs of the French Armed Forces."

Patrick Pailloux, Director General for Armaments (DGA) added: "With the CENTAURE call-off contract, France is taking another step forward in the modernisation of its military satellite communications capabilities. Recent conflicts have demonstrated the critical importance of diverse, secure, resilient and sovereign connectivity for the conduct of modern operations. By relying on a trusted European solution that is immediately available and provides global low-latency coverage, the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans is acquiring the necessary resources to address today's operational challenges while laying the groundwork for the future sovereign European capabilities that will be delivered through the IRIS2 programme."

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,300 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Disclaimer

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical facts and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

1 Circa €300m net of value added tax (VAT) 2 Circa €115m net of value added tax (VAT)

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Contacts:

Press

Joanna Darlington Tel. +33 674 521 531 joanna.darlington@eutelsat.com

Anita Baltagi Tel. +33 643 930 178 anita.baltagi@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd Tel. +1 202 271 2209 katie.dowd@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington Tel. +33 674 521 531 joanna.darlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge Tel. +33 670 80 95 58 hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.com