CellCore Technologies Advances Canada's Sovereign Nitrocellulose Facility with Three Strategic Partnerships

Seneca engaged as Process Technology / EPCM partner, Dave Richardson joins as Strategic Advisor, and Othrys Limited appointed Chief Security and Information Security partner

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / CellCore Technologies Inc., the Canadian defence and advanced manufacturing company building Canada's first Indigenous-owned sovereign nitrocellulose (NC) production facility, today announced three foundational partnerships that significantly advance the company's path to design, construction and operational readiness.

Together, the appointments strengthen CellCore's engineering, governance, and security capabilities at a pivotal moment, as the company prepares to break ground at its Saskatchewan site, led by Des Nedhe Group Defence, later this summer.

CellCore incorporated in July 2025 and has been making meaningful progress with plans to break ground by Q3 on its nitrocellulose (NC) powder production facility, with first production targeted for late 2028. CellCore will produce nitrocellulose for defence and other industries, as well as single base powder for its phase one production. The company has secured a site in Saskatchewan with infrastructure including water, power, roads and rail, and has binding supply agreements in place.

Seneca appointed as Process Technology / EPCM Partner

Seneca has been engaged as CellCore's Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) partner. A Canadian firm with deep domain expertise in nitrocellulose and energetics, Seneca brings 30 years of specialized technical and construction capability required to design and deliver a facility of this complexity within Canada's defence-industrial base. The engagement marks a critical execution milestone, ensuring that the Saskatchewan facility is built to the highest standards of safety, quality, and sovereign manufacturing capability.

"Engaging Seneca as our EPCM partner is a defining moment for CellCore and its investors," said David Brough, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of CellCore Technologies. "Their domain expertise in nitrocellulose and energetics, combined with their roots in Canadian advanced manufacturing, gives us confidence that we are building this facility to the highest standards of safety, sovereign capability, and allied trust."

"Seneca is ready to roll out the very best energetic material production plant using our sound expertise in process design and EPCM" explains Raymond Simoneau, P.Eng., MBA, Vice-President Innovation and Co-Founder of Seneca Engineering. "At Seneca, our priority is to manage circularity of feedstock, assist in the best selection of process technology available, perform a flawless integration and deployment on site with the sole objective to deliver a safe and operational readiness plant"

Dave Richardson joins as Strategic Advisor

Dave Richardson has been appointed Strategic Advisor to CellCore Technologies, complementing the company's strong advisory board. Born in Winnipeg, Dave brings decades of experience in industrial innovation, agriculture and investment strategy. His experience and counsel will help inform CellCore's capital strategy, scale-up planning, and engagement with Canadian and allied institutional partners as the company progresses toward full production. Dave is confident in CellCore's ability to create a significant economic impact for Canada, and for the Prairie region where he was raised, and is excited about rural employment opportunities that CellCore will create.

Dave's family legacy, spanning more than 168 years, combined with his deep expertise in agriculture, agri-tech, innovation, and investment make him a valuable voice as CellCore advances Canada's sovereign defence manufacturing capacity.

"The very solid and synergistic relationships between CellCore, and several Indigenous communities, as financial partners and construction providers, will build a strong economic foundation for CellCore." Dave stated. "It is a true demonstration that good indigenous partnerships are essential to economic harmony in our country. When we can all work together, there is no limit to what can be accomplished."

Othrys Limited engaged as Chief Security and Information Security Partner

Othrys Limited, the international security and resilience advisory firm, has been engaged to provide Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Security Officer services to CellCore. Othrys will lead the design and implementation of CellCore's threat detection, physical and personnel security, and information security frameworks, including assisting with permanent executive appointments to the security function. Given the strategic sensitivity of sovereign nitrocellulose production, embedding senior security leadership at this stage of the company's development is essential to meeting Canadian Controlled Goods, government, and allied requirements.

Andrew Brear, Othrys Founder and a former senior British National Security official said: "It is rare for innovators to think clearly about security and resilience so early in the life of a business; too often we are brought in to remediate early mistakes. David and his team impressed us with their early grasp of the threats that they will face in bringing their technology to the global market, and also their readiness to invest in protecting what they are building from the outset. We are therefore delighted to be providing key security advisory and resilience building services from the beginning of their journey. They are a world class team and therefore deserve world class support - my team of international experts will provide that across the spectrum of security function, from cyber through physical to personnel".

A capability stack for sovereign defence manufacturing

These three partnerships collectively strengthen CellCore's execution capability as the company prepares for ground-breaking at its Saskatchewan site later this summer, alongside Des Nedhe Group Defence, who is leading the defence manufacturing hub. Site remediation and construction planning is now underway. Once operational, the facility will help restore Canada's domestic nitrocellulose production capability, a critical input to munitions and propellants for the Canadian Armed Forces and allied nations, while delivering meaningful economic participation to Canada's First Nations and the broader Saskatchewan defence-industrial ecosystem.

About CellCore Technologies Inc.

CellCore Technologies Inc. is an Indigenous-owned energetics manufacturing company focused on the production of nitrocellulose-based powders. Incorporated in July 2025 with its primary manufacturing facility in Saskatchewan, CellCore utilizes modern, closed-loop technology to deliver sovereign, environmentally responsible supply solutions for Canada and its NATO allies.

About Seneca

Based in Montreal, Seneca is a multidisciplinary engineering and specialized construction firm with a team of more than 250 dedicated employees and collaborators. With extensive expertise in metals and mining, energy, and chemical sectors, Seneca has been a trusted partner for large industrial organizations and innovative businesses for over 29 years, in executing complex projects, from concept to commercialization offering comprehensive services for projects worldwide.

About Othrys Limited

Othrys is an international resilience and security risk advisory, run by leaders who served in senior levels of national security and intelligence agencies and forces of the United Kingdom and her allies. The Othrys private (by invitation only) Association of experts numbers over 300 senior former intelligence officers, counter-terrorism police, special forces and diplomats; It is a unique international group with global reach, covering 15+ languages. Othrys draws on the national security practices of many nations to offer the latest in international best practice. Othrys offers a deep understanding of and engagement in security technologies and is comfortable operating in the digital dimension. The company has both government and industry expertise and works with emerging security technology and entrepreneurs as well as government agencies. Othrys has been working with Canadian businesses since 2018 and highly values the Canadian members of their expert Association.

Media Contact:

Selina Eckersall

info@cellcoretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Cellcore Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cellcore-technologies-advances-canadas-sovereign-nitrocellulose-facility-with-1177389