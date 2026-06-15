KingsRock Advisors, LLC.: KingsRock Advisors Announces Additional ten Senior Hires, including Wilder Fulford in M&A and Healthcare

This Strengthens KingsRock Advisors's Business, across Capital Structures, Geographies and Industries

NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and MUMBAI, India, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KingsRock Advisors, LLC, an independent global advisory firm, announced today the continuation of its growth, with a series of new senior hires. This expansion aims to accelerate the growth of our capital solutions and corporate finance business including M&A, across industries, geographies, and capital structures.

We are pleased to welcome the following Senior Investment Bankers who have joined KingsRock recently in the US and EMEA as Managing Directors, with further expansion planned, as well as additional Independent Senior Advisors in various geographies:



London / New York

Wilder Fulford, Managing Director, M&A, Corporate Finance, Healthcare & Life Sciences. After leaving Deutsche Bank as Head of healthcare M&A, he Founded The Fulford Group, a Healthcare M&A Boutique.

Michael Whealon, Managing Director, Private Capital Markets & Financial Sponsors

New York

Steven Andrews, Managing Director, Private Capital Advisory, Secondaries Advisory, Private Credit Solutions

Henry Goodman, Managing Director, Private Credit, Asset Based Finance, Specialty Finance

Kevin J. Huang, Director, Private Capital Advisory, Alternative Assets, M&A, Secondaries



Harsh Jaggi, Managing Director, Institutional Capital, Private Credit, Solutions, Asset Backed Finance, (Ex DB)

Bruce McDermott, Managing Director, Private Capital, Equity Solutions, Direct Placement, Real Assets, (Ex DB)

William (Bill) F. Parry, Managing Director, Special Situations, Debtholder Advisory, Litigation Finance, Capital Raising

Toronto

Nick Milani, Managing Director, Business Development, Origination Strategy, Marketing & Growth Systems

Copenhagen /Stockholm

Erik van Engelen Rasmussen, Executive Director, Capital Raising, Distribution, (Ex DB)

Expansion of our Global Network of Independent Senior Advisors



We are also pleased to announce that we added a number of additional Senior Advisors to our 125 Senior Advisors from approximately 50 countries around the world. Many of these advisors comprised the senior leadership of Deutsche Bank and oversaw a wide range of functions, from CEO and six other former Management Board Members, to Country Heads and Divisional Heads of M&A, Capital Markets, and Heads of Sales, Coverage, Industry Groups, Economists, Operations, etc.

Leopoldo Attolico, Milan, Italy, Investment banking Exec, (Ex DB)



Herman Bose, Johannesburg, South Africa, Board Member and Executive, (Ex DB)



Rt Hon. Christopher Burnham, Washington DC, Governance, Diplomacy, PE, (Ex DB)



Ravneet Gill, Mumbai, India, Banking and Markets Exec, PE, (EX DB)



Jeannette Gorgas, New York, Miami, Board Director, C Suite Exec. (Ex DB)



Alain Moreau, Brussels, Belgium, Banking Exec, (Ex DB)

Kevin O'Connell, Washington, DC, Global Focus, Founder Space Economy Rising



Frank Krings, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Banking Exec, (Ex DB)



Silvano Rumantir, Jakarta, Indonesia, Banking & Markets Exec, (Ex DB)



Anthony Steains, Hong Kong, APAC focus, Founder / CEO Comprador, (ex DB)



Matteo Vaghi, London, Europe, Equity Capital, (Ex DB)



Shen Yan, Shanghai, China, Banking & Markets Exec, (Ex DB)



Heon Yoon, Seoul, South Korea, Investment banking Exec, (Ex DB)



Angelo Zhang, Hong Kong, China, Investment Banking Exec, (Ex DB)



This unique Global Network of former colleagues and friends as our Independent Senior Advisors allows KingsRock access to key decision makers nearly anywhere in the world, spanning companies, institutional investors, financial institutions, and the public sector. It also offers mutual benefits in deal making through origination, execution, and distribution, be it a cross-border M&A transaction or bespoke institutional capital raising deal.

This full team's unique investment banking experience, coupled with our Global network of Senior Advisors, having worked together with us for decades in senior roles across M&A, credit structuring and origination, equity and debt capital markets, private equity, secondaries etc, will support our international growth and strategy to advise on deals, originate, structure and distribute private capital markets transactions. This will further strengthen KingsRock's ability to serve issuer clients and serve the private credit, special situations and private equity investor universe with ever more tailormade capital solutions and investment opportunities.



"We are excited to welcome our new Advisory partners and Managing Directors to KingsRock as we continue to expand the global reach of our capital solutions business. Our commitment to strengthening our partnership model will further enhance our ability to serve our credit, corporate and sponsor clients around the world. In the near term, we will share more details about our Asia expansion, and our growing partnerships to support clients worldwide," said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner, Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, and Venky Vishwanathan, Managing Partner.



About KingsRock:



KingsRock Advisors, LLC, headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.



Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of over 70 full time professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.



KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides unconflicted strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 125 independent Senior Advisors across 50 countries, who bring deep industry knowledge and decades of deal making experience.

Disclaimer:



Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and a member of SIPC, a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC. • 900 Third Avenue, 18th Floor • New York, NY 10022.



KingsRock also does business in relevant jurisdictions through KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329), a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371 and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, incorporated in Sweden (EU), with registered office at Grev Turegatan 14, 114 46 Stockholm, Sweden, and a tied agent of Svensk Värdepappersservice Stockholm AB, a Swedish investment firm authorized and regulated by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities, LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax, or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.

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