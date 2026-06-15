Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sechs Projekte + starke Katalysatoren. Nur 17 Mio. CAD Marktkapitalisierung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.06.2026 22:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balekian Hayes Family Law's Kris Hayes Honored with Louise Raggio Award for the Advancement of Women

Prestigious recognition celebrates Hayes' leadership, advocacy and commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the legal profession and beyond.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Balekian Hayes Family Law announced that Managing Partner Kris Hayes, J.D., MBA, has been named the recipient of the Louise B. Raggio Award for the Advancement of Women, the premier honor presented by the Women and the Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. This distinguished honor recognizes individuals whose leadership and advocacy have helped advance the status, opportunities and success of women.

Named in honor of legendary Dallas attorney Louise Raggio, often referred to as the "Mother of Family Law in Texas," the award celebrates those who embody Raggio's pioneering spirit and commitment to removing barriers for women. Raggio transformed the legal landscape for Texas women through her work on the landmark Marital Property Act of 1967 and the Texas Family Code, helping secure rights and opportunities that generations of women now enjoy.

Hayes' selection reflects not only her accomplishments as one of the few attorneys in Texas to be Board Certified in both Family Law and Child Welfare Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, but also her longstanding dedication to mentorship, service and advocacy on behalf of women, children and families.

"To receive an award bearing Louise Raggio's name is profoundly meaningful," said Hayes. "She fundamentally changed what was possible for women in Texas. Her courage, determination and willingness to challenge systems that no longer served women created opportunities that many of us benefit from today. I am honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to helping open doors for the next generation of women leaders."

Throughout her career, Hayes has built a reputation as a fierce advocate and trusted counselor in complex family law matters involving high-net-worth divorces, child custody disputes and child welfare cases. Beyond the courtroom, she has championed the advancement of women through mentorship, leadership and community involvement, encouraging young attorneys to pursue leadership roles and helping clients navigate some of life's most challenging transitions with confidence and dignity.

As Managing Partner of Balekian Hayes Family Law, Hayes leads a team dedicated to providing sophisticated, strategic representation while never losing sight of the human impact of family law. Her approach reflects the belief that excellence in advocacy and compassion in service are not mutually exclusive-they are essential partners in achieving meaningful outcomes.

"This recognition belongs to the many women who came before us and those who will follow," Hayes added. "Progress happens when we invest in one another, advocate for one another and create pathways for others to succeed."

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb
dana@thevokolgroup.com
972.955.9747

SOURCE: Balekian Hayes Family Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/balekian-hayes-family-laws-kris-hayes-honored-with-louise-raggio-1177540

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.