Balekian Hayes Family Law's Kris Hayes Honored with Louise Raggio Award for the Advancement of Women

Prestigious recognition celebrates Hayes' leadership, advocacy and commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the legal profession and beyond.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Balekian Hayes Family Law announced that Managing Partner Kris Hayes, J.D., MBA, has been named the recipient of the Louise B. Raggio Award for the Advancement of Women, the premier honor presented by the Women and the Law Section of the State Bar of Texas. This distinguished honor recognizes individuals whose leadership and advocacy have helped advance the status, opportunities and success of women.

Named in honor of legendary Dallas attorney Louise Raggio, often referred to as the "Mother of Family Law in Texas," the award celebrates those who embody Raggio's pioneering spirit and commitment to removing barriers for women. Raggio transformed the legal landscape for Texas women through her work on the landmark Marital Property Act of 1967 and the Texas Family Code, helping secure rights and opportunities that generations of women now enjoy.

Hayes' selection reflects not only her accomplishments as one of the few attorneys in Texas to be Board Certified in both Family Law and Child Welfare Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, but also her longstanding dedication to mentorship, service and advocacy on behalf of women, children and families.

"To receive an award bearing Louise Raggio's name is profoundly meaningful," said Hayes. "She fundamentally changed what was possible for women in Texas. Her courage, determination and willingness to challenge systems that no longer served women created opportunities that many of us benefit from today. I am honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to helping open doors for the next generation of women leaders."

Throughout her career, Hayes has built a reputation as a fierce advocate and trusted counselor in complex family law matters involving high-net-worth divorces, child custody disputes and child welfare cases. Beyond the courtroom, she has championed the advancement of women through mentorship, leadership and community involvement, encouraging young attorneys to pursue leadership roles and helping clients navigate some of life's most challenging transitions with confidence and dignity.

As Managing Partner of Balekian Hayes Family Law, Hayes leads a team dedicated to providing sophisticated, strategic representation while never losing sight of the human impact of family law. Her approach reflects the belief that excellence in advocacy and compassion in service are not mutually exclusive-they are essential partners in achieving meaningful outcomes.

"This recognition belongs to the many women who came before us and those who will follow," Hayes added. "Progress happens when we invest in one another, advocate for one another and create pathways for others to succeed."

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

dana@thevokolgroup.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Balekian Hayes Family Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/balekian-hayes-family-laws-kris-hayes-honored-with-louise-raggio-1177540