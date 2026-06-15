Guardian Roofing: Beat the Heat: How Proper Insulation Lowers Summer Energy Bills in the Pacific Northwest

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Shares Expert Tips for Keeping Homes Cooler and More Energy Efficient This Summer

AUBURN, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / While Pacific Northwest homeowners may not experience the prolonged triple-digit temperatures seen elsewhere in the country, rising summer temperatures and increasingly frequent heat waves are putting added strain on home cooling systems and household budgets.

According to the experts at Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, one of the most effective ways homeowners can improve comfort and reduce energy costs isn't replacing an air conditioner. It's improving insulation.

"Many homeowners think of insulation as something that keeps heat inside during the winter, but quality insulation works year-round," said Mat Rzucidlo, President of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "In the summer, insulation helps slow the transfer of heat into the home, allowing indoor temperatures to remain more consistent and reducing the workload on cooling systems."

Proper insulation acts as a thermal barrier between the outdoors and living spaces. When attics, walls and crawl spaces are under-insulated or have deteriorated over time, warm outdoor air can more easily infiltrate the home. The result is longer cooling cycles, uneven temperatures and higher utility bills.

Guardian recommends homeowners consider an insulation assessment if they notice any of the following signs:

Upstairs rooms that are significantly warmer than the rest of the home

Air conditioning systems that seem to run continuously

Unexpected spikes in summer energy bills

Drafts or hot spots throughout the house

Homes built decades ago that may not meet today's insulation standards

Attic insulation, in particular, can have a significant impact on a home's overall energy performance. During periods of elevated temperatures, attics can become extremely hot, transferring that heat into living areas below. Proper insulation helps slow this process, making homes more comfortable and energy efficient.

In addition to lowering monthly utility costs, upgraded insulation can contribute to improved indoor comfort, reduced wear and tear on HVAC equipment and enhanced year-round energy performance.

"As homeowners look for ways to make smart investments in their properties, insulation often delivers one of the best returns because it improves comfort in every season," Rzucidlo said. "It's an upgrade that homeowners feel immediately and continue to benefit from month after month."

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation offers professional insulation evaluations and installation services designed to help Pacific Northwest homeowners identify opportunities to improve efficiency and protect their homes from seasonal extremes.

To learn more about Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation's insulation services or schedule an inspection, visit GuardianRoofing.com.

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing, gutter, and insulation services throughout Washington and Oregon. Headquartered in Auburn, Washington, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and ongoing team training. With more than 150 employees and a growing regional footprint, Guardian delivers comprehensive exterior solutions backed by strong warranties, ethical service practices, and a culture built on its core values of Family, Integrity, Victory, and Inspiration. Through community initiatives like the HALO Project, Guardian continues to give back to the communities it serves while setting the standard for service in the home improvement industry.

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

The Barber Shop Marketing

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/beat-the-heat-how-proper-insulation-lowers-summer-energy-bills-in-the-1177543