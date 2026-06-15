Dallas Boat Show: Dallas Summer Boat Show Returns July 16-19, Continuing a North Texas Tradition More Than 50 Years in the Making

The region's premier boating event brings together hundreds of boats, exclusive deals and family fun at Dallas Market Hall

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / For generations, North Texans have walked through the doors of Dallas Market Hall dreaming about weekends at the lake, family adventures and life on the water. From July 16-19, that tradition continues as the Dallas Summer Boat Show returns to Dallas Market Hall, bringing together hundreds of the newest boats, more than 80 leading brands and immersive experiences designed to inspire the next season of memories.

Boat shows have been a fixture at Dallas Market Hall since the early 1970s, making the Dallas Boat Show one of North Texas' longest-running consumer events. While the boats, technology and experiences have evolved over the decades, the spirit of the show has remained the same: helping families discover the freedom, connection and excitement that boating provides.

Bringing together more than 80 leading brands and hundreds of the newest models on the market, the Dallas Summer Boat Show is the region's largest boating and water recreation event, showcasing everything from sleek performance boats and luxury pontoons to personal watercraft, fishing boats and the latest marine technology. Whether attendees are seasoned boaters or first-time buyers, the show offers a hands-on opportunity to compare options, speak directly with experts and find the perfect fit for their lifestyle.

"There's something special about being part of a tradition that has helped families create memories for more than 50 years," said Bron Beal, Executive Director of the Dallas Boat Show. "People have been coming to Dallas Market Hall for generations to plan weekends at the lake and make dreams of boat ownership a reality. We take pride in continuing that tradition while introducing a new generation to everything boating has to offer."

With more than 625,000 registered boats across Texas and over a dozen lakes within a 90-minute drive of Dallas-Fort Worth, interest in boating continues to surge. The Dallas Summer Boat Show meets that demand by offering exclusive show pricing, on-site financing options and direct access to industry experts-all under one roof.

A Tradition for Every Lifestyle

The 2026 show is designed to appeal to a wide range of lifestyles and budgets, with highlights including:

Family-Friendly Watercraft: Discover pontoons and deck boats built for entertaining, relaxing and making memories on the water.

High-Performance Thrills: Explore wake boats and ski boats engineered for speed, agility and watersports.

Fishing Adventures: Browse the latest in bass boats and angling gear for North Texas' thriving freshwater scene.

Personal Watercraft: Get up close with jet skis and compact options perfect for quick lake getaways.

Marine Technology & Accessories: From navigation systems to safety innovations, see how technology continues to enhance the boating experience.

In addition to browsing hundreds of boats, attendees can enjoy interactive exhibits, expert-led insights on boat ownership and maintenance, and insider tips on navigating local lakes-from Lake Lewisville to Possum Kingdom.

More Than a Boat Show

For many attendees, the Dallas Summer Boat Show represents more than an opportunity to shop. It marks the unofficial celebration of a season spent making memories with family and friends on the water.

"Every boat has the potential to become part of a family's story," Beal added. "Whether it's your first boat or your fifth, this show is where so many North Texas traditions begin. We're proud to continue a legacy that has connected generations through a shared love of the water."

DALLAS BOAT SHOW DETAILS:

When: July 16-19, 2026

Where: Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207

Show Schedule:

Thursday, July 16, 2026 from 3-8 pm

Friday, July 17, 2026 from 12-8 pm

Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 10 am- 8 pm

Sunday, July 19, 2026 from 10 am -5 pm

Cost & Ticket Information:

Adults: $15

Children (ages 5-13): $8

Children under 5: Free

Parking is free of charge

Boating Dealers include:

Action Watersports, Big Water Marine, Boaters World Marine Center, Buxton Marine, Carey & Sons Marine, Eisenhower Yacht Club, Fun N Sun Sports Center, Boardco Boats, Marine Max Dallas, Lakeview Boating Center, NXTLVL Marine, Phil Dill Boats, Lake Kings Boats, H2GO Paddle Co, Ridenow Powersports, Slalom Shop, Texas Malibu, Texoma Boathouse, Nichols Marine

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dallasboatshow

Twitter: https://twitter.com/dallas_boatshow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dallasboatshow/

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

Mobile: 972-955-9747

dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: Dallas Boat Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/dallas-summer-boat-show-returns-july-16-19-continuing-a-north-texa-1177544