Galantas Gold Corporation: Galantas Announces Shareholder Approval of Acquisition of Sol De Oro and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 15, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation ("Galantas" or the "Company") (TSXV:GAL)(AIM:GAL) is pleased to announce that at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"), Galantas shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolution (the "Transaction Resolution") approving the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sol de Oro Mining Ltd. ("Sol") from Robert Sedgemore, which indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Andacollo Gold Project (the "Transaction"). In addition, Galantas shareholders voted in favour of a resolution (the "Plan Resolution") approving the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan"). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of a new non-Board Chief Financial Officer, Andreas L'Abbé.

Special Meeting Results

370,176,408 Galantas shares, representing 67.322% of the issued and outstanding Galantas shares as at the record date of May 12, 2026, were voted at the Meeting. The Transaction Resolution was approved by 99.990% of the votes cast by Galantas shareholders present in person or represented by proxy, excluding the votes cast by certain shareholders as required by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Plan Resolution was approved by 73.131% of the votes cast by Galantas shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

Further information regarding the Transaction and the Plan is contained in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2026 (the "Circular"). An electronic copy of the Circular is available on Galantas' website at https://galantas.com/investors/agm-materials/ and on SEDAR+ under Galantas' profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Transaction is expected to be completed later this month, subject to final approval by the TSXV and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions. Following approval by shareholders at the Meeting, the Company has adopted the Plan, effective immediately.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

The Company has appointed Andreas L'Abbé as its non-Board Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

Mr. L'Abbé is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA) and brings over 20 years of financial and accounting experience in the mining sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Discovery Silver Corp., where he played a key role in its growth and transformation into a mid-tier producer. He has also held senior finance and strategy roles with a number of producing mining companies, including Director of Finance at Tahoe Resources Inc. and Vice President, Finance at Timmins Gold Corp.

Mario Stifano, President and CEO of Galantas, commented: "We are delighted to have Andreas joining our management team. His extensive experience across operations, financial reporting and controls, mergers and acquisitions, human resources and ESG will be a valuable asset as we advance toward production in Chile. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would also like to thank Alan Buckley for his contributions to the Company and wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the Indiana Project in Chile and has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire the Andacollo Gold Project through the acquisition of Sol, subject to applicable approvals and closing conditions. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@galantas.com

Website: www.galantas.com

Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)

Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)

David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)

Grant Barker (Sales & Broking)

Telephone: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mario Stifano

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Transaction and the final approval of the TSXV; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; the Company's management plans and expectations, including with respect to the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer; and the Company's expectations, plans, objectives, and future activities with respect to the Andacollo Gold Project.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates, assumptions, and expectations of management and the qualified persons as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions regarding the timing and completion of the Transaction, the Company's ability to advance and develop the Andacollo Gold Project, receipt of required regulatory and TSXV approvals, future gold prices, exchange rates, regulatory approvals, permitting, access to capital, technical study results, metallurgical performance, operating and capital costs, infrastructure condition, contractor availability, property access, commercial arrangements with neighbouring property holders, the continued services of key management personnel and the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, including senior management, and the Company's ability to execute its plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors including, without limitation, risks related to the failure to obtain required approvals, the failure to satisfy closing conditions, delays in development, and general economic, market and business conditions, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company, readers are directed to the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The Company is admitted to trading on AIM and, accordingly, further disclosure may be found on the Company's profile on the London Stock Exchange website.

The information contained in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. This information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galantas-announces-shareholder-approval-of-acquisition-of-sol-de-oro-and-appointm-1177538