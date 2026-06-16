Founded by former Blackstone executive Vlado Spasov, Trimontium is an institutionally backed alternative asset manager purpose-built to deliver flexible capital solutions across Europe and North America

Trimontium (the "Firm"), an institutionally backed alternative asset manager specialising in flexible capital solutions, today announced its launch with $1.5 billion in assets under management. The Firm's investment approach is rooted in credit and special-situations expertise, with the flexibility to originate and execute tailored financing solutions across the full capital structure for a wide range of corporate needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615892895/en/

Trimontium Founder and CIO, Vlado Spasov

Founded by former Blackstone executive Vlado Spasov, Trimontium is one of the largest first-time alternative asset managers based in Europe focused on flexible capital solutions to launch, according to available market data. The Firm is backed by leading institutional partners in the United States, Canada, Asia, and Australia, who collectively manage over $15 trillion in assets. Trimontium has sourced all initial fundraising without the use of placement agents.

As a long-term, trusted capital partner, Trimontium works directly with management teams, sponsors, and shareholders to deliver solutions tailored to their financial and corporate objectives: whether that is to accelerate strategy execution, drive continued growth, strengthen the balance sheet, facilitate liquidity events, or pursue opportunistic investments. The Firm is purpose-built to address a structural financing gap estimated at more than $10 trillion, which continues to widen as companies increasingly require bespoke capital solutions that cannot be adequately provided by traditional lending, conventional financial products, or private equity.

The Firm takes a collaborative, partnership-oriented approach, providing customised capital where traditional financing falls short. Trimontium structures bespoke solutions across the full credit and equity spectrum that are driven by the company's own objectives rather than the constraints of conventional financial products. The Firm delivers tailored solutions spanning corporate capital (across debt, hybrid, and equity), special situations, structured and asset-backed credit, and uncorrelated asset classes, including IP rights and royalties.

Trimontium focuses on high-quality businesses, combining its deep structuring expertise with certainty, agility, and transparency of execution to deliver optimal outcomes for both investors and the companies it partners with, while maintaining rigorous focus on downside protection. Unlike most newly launched platforms, Trimontium has extensive origination and structuring capabilities in-house to execute complex transactions across both European and North American markets.

Each investment is structured on its own idiosyncratic merits, resulting in tailored outcomes for each company and a portfolio largely uncorrelated with broader market movements, offering investors meaningful diversification and downside resilience.

Since its debut, Trimontium has executed and now manages multiple complex, bespoke, cross-border transactions across the US and Europe, demonstrating the breadth of the Firm's platform across corporate capital solutions (blending debt, hybrid, and equity), structured and asset-backed credit, and alternative investments, including music rights. The Firm is headquartered in London, has a presence in Luxembourg and plans to expand to New York, with scope to expand into adjacent strategies across the credit spectrum.

Founder and Chief Investment Officer Vlado Spasov brings more than 20 years of global investment experience spanning multiple asset classes and is one of the earliest practitioners of flexible capital solutions in Europe. Prior to founding Trimontium, Mr Spasov held senior investment roles at Blackstone and Ares Management, focused on special situations and opportunistic credit strategies.

The founding team has worked together across prior platforms, with decades of combined expertise in capital solutions, special situations, and opportunistic credit from senior roles at Blackstone, Ares Management, Fortress Investment Group, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup. The team has deep experience across public and private markets and a wide range of investment instruments and structures. Drawing on direct experience building scaled, differentiated alternative investment platforms at some of the world's largest global asset managers, the team has a proven ability to deliver flexible solutions and embrace complexity across market cycles.

Vlado Spasov, Founder and CIO, commented: "I have long held the conviction that flexible capital is one of the most undersupplied areas of the market. The gap between traditional sources of funding is large, widening, and increasingly underserved. We purpose-built Trimontium to provide companies with high-quality, customised capital solutions where conventional financing falls short spanning the full capital structure from senior debt and hybrid instruments to preferred equity.

Having delivered capital solutions for over two decades, well before the category attracted its current level of institutional attention, we have seen that these tailored solutions create meaningful, lasting partnerships with companies that enable their strategic objectives, and generate durable, through-the-cycle value for investors. Our investments are structured on their own idiosyncratic merits, resulting in returns that are largely uncorrelated to each other and to broader market movements.

We have assembled a team that has previously worked together, combining a depth and breadth of expertise with certainty and speed of execution and have already executed multiple high-quality, bespoke transactions across asset classes and the capital structure, demonstrating that the demand for flexible capital solutions is as strong as we anticipated."

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

About Trimontium

Trimontium is an institutionally backed alternative asset manager rooted in credit and special-situations expertise, specialising in flexible capital solutions spanning debt, hybrid, and equity. Founded by Vlado Spasov, the Firm serves as a long-term, trusted capital partner for high-quality companies and their management teams across Europe and North America, as well as institutional investors globally, providing bespoke solutions across corporate capital solutions, special situations, structured credit, and uncorrelated asset classes, including IP rights and royalties. Each investment is structured on its own idiosyncratic merits, resulting in a portfolio that is largely uncorrelated to broader market movements. Trimontium launched with $1.5 billion in AUM, backed by leading institutional partners with combined assets under management in excess of $15 trillion.

The Firm is headquartered in London, has a presence in Luxembourg and plans to expand to New York. Trimontium Capital Limited is an appointed representative of Capricorn Fund Managers Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Vlado Spasov, Founder and Chief Investment Officer

Vlado Spasov founded Trimontium, whose name derives from the Latin for Plovdiv, the city of Mr Spasov's birth in southern Bulgaria, meaning "Three Hills" or "City of the Three Hills". Before founding Trimontium, Mr Spasov held senior investment roles at Blackstone's Special Situations Investing Group (Blackstone Strategic Opportunities Fund) and Ares Management's Special Opportunities platform, focused on special situations and opportunistic credit strategies. He previously held roles at Fortress Investment Group in corporate credit investing and Citigroup's leveraged finance and institutional recovery management. Mr Spasov holds a BA from the American University in Bulgaria and an MBA from The Wharton School.

Trimontium Capital Limited Appointed Representative of Capricorn Fund Managers Limited FCA Authorised

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615892895/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Felix Meston, felix@sevendialscity.com