Gambit Cyber Announces Strategic Partnership with BitCyber to Advance AI-Native and Risk-Centric Continuous Threat Exposure Management Across Singapore, ASEAN and Hong Kong

Strategic partnership brings Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) to enterprises navigating the AI-vs-AI era of cybersecurity

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambit Cyber, a Netherlands-headquartered cybersecurity company specialising in AI-native, Risk-Centric Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), today announced a strategic partnership with BitCyber, appointing it as regional distributor for its flagship KnightGuard platform across Singapore, ASEAN and Hong Kong. BitCyber will lead enterprise sales, channel development and go-to-market execution across the region, with an initial focus on financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and technology sectors, expanding through 2026.

Cybersecurity's New Operating Model

Enterprises are entering an era of AI-vs-AI security operations, where attack surfaces and threat velocity are outpacing traditional, human-led defences. The pressure on security leaders is clear: simplify operations, reduce real exposure, and demonstrate measurable resilience - not more alerts, not more dashboards.

This partnership is built to meet that need. Gambit Cyber and BitCyber will help enterprises shift from reactive, alert-heavy security operations to automated, threat-informed, and outcome-driven defence, leverages a coordinated network of autonomous agentic skills in the KnightGuard platform to continuously monitor threats, analyse security data, orchestrate workflows, and deliver actionable insights across the enterprise.

Where KnightGuard Stands Apart

This partnership is focused on scaling a new operating model for security - one that moves enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs) away from alert-heavy, reactive security operations toward automated, threat-informed, and outcome-driven defence. Most security tools tell you what's vulnerable. KnightGuard tells you what's actually exploitable and quantifies the risk. Through AI-native automation and built-in cyber risk quantification, KnightGuard identifies, prioritise and validates exposures based on real-world exploitability. Security teams spend less time triaging false positives and more time reducing the risks that matter.

"Cybersecurity is moving into an AI-vs-AI era where attackers are automating faster than traditional security operations can respond," said Anuj and Manuj Kumar, Co-Founders of Gambit Cyber. "Together with BitCyber's reach, across Singapore, ASEAN and Hong Kong, we're building a regional ecosystem to help enterprises move beyond fragmented, reactive security toward continuous, AI-native and cyber risk quantified exposure management."

"Security leaders don't need more alerts - they need to know what's actually putting the business at risk and by how much". said Philip Ng, Co-founder & CEO, BitCyber. "KnightGuard's unified cyber risk quantification gives CISOs exactly that: a continuous, validated picture of real exposure translated into business impact. That's a fundamentally different conversation, and we're proud to be bringing it to enterprise and government clients across the region."

Regional Commitment

As part of its long-term commitment to the region, Gambit Cyber is establishing a dedicated Singapore-based tenancy for the ASEAN region to support data sovereignty, regulatory alignment and localised operations for enterprise and government customers.

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