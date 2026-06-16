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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 04:54 Uhr
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UROVO DT610 Pro: The Rugged AI Terminal Redefining Frontline Productivity

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UROVO, a global leader in enterprise mobility solutions, unveiled the DT610 Pro, a next-generation ultra-rugged intelligent terminal purpose-built to empower frontline operations across industries. Designed to withstand the toughest environments, DT610 Pro combines enterprise-grade durability with cutting-edge AI capabilities to redefine workforce productivity.

In today's fast-paced digital economy, frontline workers face increasing operational pressure. Field engineers must diagnose equipment failures on the spot, delivery drivers operate in extreme weather, and warehouse staff respond to sudden surges in order volume. Any device failure can disrupt critical workflows, making reliability and performance essential.

The DT610 Pro is purpose-built for frontline operations. Powered by the Qualcomm Q-6690 4nm platform with a dedicated 6 TOPS AI engine, it enables real-time OCR, intelligent data capture, and voice-assisted workflows directly on the device-without cloud dependency. This delivers faster response times, lower latency, and reliable performance for demanding enterprise workloads, while long-term platform support through 2034 helps maximize device lifecycle value.

Enterprise-grade ruggedness sets DT610 Pro apart from consumer devices. Rated IP68, and capable of surviving 1.8-meter drops while operating reliably from -20°C to 60°C, it minimizes downtime and reduces total cost of ownership.

Frontline workers benefit from a hot-swappable battery for uninterrupted full-shift operation and a sunlight-readable display built for demanding environments. Combining FlexRange barcode scanning (5 cm-10 m), high-performance RFID reading, and a 3-sided NFC design, the DT610 Pro delivers an all-in-one data capture platform for frontline operations. Workers can efficiently scan barcodes, track assets, verify IDs, card emulation, and enable contactless payments from virtually any angle. A 50MP autofocus camera with AI-powered OCR further streamlines delivery verification, document digitization, and field data collection, helping businesses boost productivity and operational efficiency.

Connectivity is critical for uninterrupted workflows. In warehouses, DT610 Pro's Wi-Fi 7 with 2×2 MU-MIMO delivers wired-like speeds in high-density environments, while Multi-Link Operation (MLO) keeps connections stable with instant failover, lower latency, and rock-solid reliability. For field operations, 5G connectivity ensures instant work order updates, image capture, and data synchronization wherever work happens.

"Frontline operations don't wait-and neither should the technology that supports them," said Zhang Bo, CTO at UROVO. "DT610 Pro is not just a device; it's a long-term investment in operational efficiency, workforce productivity, and business continuity."

The DT610 Pro represents the next evolution in intelligent rugged devices, delivering performance, reliability, and future-ready AI capabilities for every shift, every environment, and every mission.

About Urovo
Founded in 2002, UROVO is the world's leading industry application enabler, specializing in AI, Mobility, Barcode and RFID Technologies, Printers, and Payment Terminals. Committed to technological advancement, we provide cutting-edge digital solutions that drive smart transformation for clients across industries such as logistics, retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and transportation.

By integrating pioneering innovations into business processes, we enable our clients to meet their strategic goals with unmatched efficiency and precision, fostering sustainable growth.

Website: https://en.urovo.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urovo-dt610-pro-the-rugged-ai-terminal-redefining-frontline-productivity-302800973.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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