Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its battery materials qualification program with Charge CCCV LLC ("C4V"). The Company's high-purity manganese material has advanced to Phase 3, the final stage of C4V's battery qualification program: Multi-Layer Full Pouch Cell Evaluation. This commercial-level testing is part of C4V's Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program.

C4V has informed the Company that its initial engineering analysis indicates Manganese X's high-purity manganese material meets the initial rigid specifications and performance requirements for advancement to this final testing phase. The Phase 3 Multi-Layer Full Pouch Cell Evaluation is expected to take approximately six months, with interim performance updates anticipated during the program.

Manganese X's battery-grade manganese material is sourced from its Battery Hill project, one of the largest manganese deposits in North America. The Battery Hill project is at prefeasibility stage and is located near Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada.

CEO Martin Kepman stated, "Receiving confirmation that our high-purity manganese material has met Phase 3's initial stringent specifications and performance requirements, reinforces our confidence in Battery Hill's ability to supply a critical material for the North American electric vehicle battery and energy storage markets. This important advancement brings us closer to establishing a strategic partnership with C4V and may support future commercial discussions, including possible offtake agreements. Our material's durability and stability could potentially set a new benchmark for battery performance. We are excited to advance into Phase 3 testing to further demonstrate its commercial application."

Phase 2 testing with U.S. battery technology innovator C4V delivered strong results, with 70% capacity retention after 4,600 cycles. Based on the Company's understanding of industry benchmarks, this indicates better cycle life than conventional NMC-based EV battery chemistries and compares favourably with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) chemistries. These findings highlight the potential of Manganese X's high-purity, battery-grade manganese as a strategic material for the global Electric Vehicle and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) markets.

Phase 3 Testing:

Phase 3 of C4V's qualification program, is evaluating the Battery Hill material in multilayer pouch cells (3Ah design) to meet end-user product requirements. Successful results from this final phase will further validate the material's performance in advanced battery designs, paving the way for commercial adoption.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends to supply value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

About Charge CCCV (C4V)

C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insights related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory's. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end- to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale. With its highly scalable business model C4V aims to achieve 100+GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2032 and its Digital DNA Supply Chain solution ensures materials meet the highest industry standards for performance and reliability.

For more information on C4V please visit https://www.chargecccv.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and are based upon the Company's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected timing, scope and completion of Phase 3 Multi-Layer Full Pouch Cell Evaluation testing by C4V; the anticipated receipt of interim and final testing results; the ability of the Company's high-purity manganese material to continue to meet performance specifications; the potential validation, qualification, commercial adoption or commercialization of the Company's battery-grade manganese material; the possibility of future commercial discussions, strategic relationships, supply arrangements or offtake agreements; the development and advancement of the Battery Hill project; and the Company's objective of becoming a supplier of battery-grade manganese products to the North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "may", "could", "would", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the continuation and completion of testing programs, the accuracy and reliability of test results, the ability of the Company's materials to satisfy technical and commercial requirements, the availability of financing and resources, market demand for battery materials, and general economic and industry conditions. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the possibility that Phase 3 testing may not be completed as anticipated or may not yield favourable results; the possibility that the Company's materials may fail to satisfy future performance, qualification or commercial requirements; the absence of any obligation on the part of C4V or any third party to enter into a commercial relationship, supply arrangement or offtake agreement with the Company; risks relating to the exploration, development and permitting of the Battery Hill project; changes in market conditions, battery technologies and customer requirements; financing and capital market risks; regulatory and environmental risks; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301634

Source: Manganese X Energy Corp.