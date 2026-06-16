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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 06:42 Uhr
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Kerun Intelligent Control Co., LTD.: Kerun Launches Integrated Transformer and Substation Solutions for AI Data Centers in Hot-Climate Regions

JIANGSHAN, China, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerun Intelligent Control Co., LTD., a manufacturer specializing in power transmission and distribution equipment, announced the launch of its Integrated Transformer and Substation Solutions for AI data centers, cloud facilities and high-density computing infrastructure.

Designed for demanding environments such as the Middle East, the solution supports stable power distribution in regions where high temperatures, heavy electrical loads and continuous 24/7 operation place greater pressure on power infrastructure.

Combining transformers, prefabricated substations, switchgear and intelligent monitoring systems, Kerun's integrated solution helps data center developers, EPC contractors and infrastructure operators build reliable and scalable power systems for mission-critical facilities.

Addressing Power Challenges in Hot-Climate Data Center Environments

AI data centers and high-density computing facilities face complex electrical challenges, including nonlinear loads, harmonic interference, continuous high-temperature operation and rising power density. In hot-climate regions, transformer thermal performance, fire safety and long-term reliability become even more important.

Key features include:

  • K-Factor harmonic-resistant transformer design: Optimized for server clusters and high-harmonic environments, helping reduce overheating risks and improve stable operation.
  • FR3 vegetable oil-based insulating fluid option: Supports improved fire safety, thermal performance and overload tolerance, making it suitable for facilities requiring uninterrupted operation.
  • High-efficiency power distribution: Helps reduce power losses, energy consumption and long-term operating costs.
  • Intelligent monitoring and detection: Enables visualization of operating parameters and supports preventive maintenance in demanding environments.
  • Reliable power architecture: Supports redundancy configurations for mission-critical loads.
  • Flexible engineering customization: Allows adaptation based on voltage level, local climate conditions, installation environment and project specifications.

Designed for Reliability, Safety and Scalability

As AI, cloud services and digital infrastructure continue to expand across the Middle East, reliable power systems are becoming a key foundation for data center growth.

"Data centers in high-temperature environments require power systems that can deliver stability, safety and efficiency under continuous operating pressure," said Mr. Wang, General Manager of Kerun. "Kerun remains committed to providing integrated transformer and substation solutions that support resilient digital infrastructure."

Beyond data center applications, Kerun also serves utility, industrial, renewable energy and long-distance power transmission sectors.

About Kerun

Founded in 2004, Kerun Intelligent Control Co., LTD. provides power transmission and distribution solutions for utility, industrial and digital infrastructure projects worldwide. Its portfolio includes transformers, switchgear, prefabricated substations, energy storage containers and EV charging infrastructure.

For more information, visit: https://ar.kerunpower.com
Learn more about the solution: https://ar.kerunpower.com/solutions/transformers-solution-for-data-center/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kerun-launches-integrated-transformer-and-substation-solutions-for-ai-data-centers-in-hot-climate-regions-302801093.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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