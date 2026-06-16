PEDOT:PSS is a conductive polymer blend widely used as a hole transport and electrode interlayer in solar cells. It is attractive because it is highly transparent, allowing efficient light to reach the active layer, and it has good hole conductivity along with a suitable work function that enables efficient charge extraction at the electrode interface. In addition, it can be processed from solution to form smooth, uniform films, which improves device quality and reproducibility. However, in tandem solar cells it can become problematic because its acidic and hygroscopic nature can degrade sensitive ...

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