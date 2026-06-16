Sunergise has completed the largest rooftop solar system currently operating in New Zealand, officially switched on a 5.3 MW grid-connected PV system mounted across Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's administration and manufacturing campus in Auckland. Spanning approximately 70,000 m2 across two buildings and featuring 8,273 solar modules, the system is more than twice the size of the country's previous largest rooftop array, the 2.3 MW array installed by Sunergise at Manawa Bay shopping centre at Auckland Airport. The Fisher & Paykel project took nine months to build and was delivered under Sunergise's ...

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