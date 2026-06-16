Cookiebot by Usercentrics Earns Enterprise Recognition for the First Time and Claims #1 in Cookie Tracking

Usercentrics, a leading data privacy technology company, today announced that Usercentrics CMP and Cookiebot CMP earned expanded recognition in G2's Summer 2026 Grid Reports. Cookiebot CMP ranked #1 in G2's Cookie Tracking category, climbing from 12th place, and earned Enterprise-tier recognition for the first time. Usercentrics CMP advanced from regional recognition to a global Leader badge on G2's Grid Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615785763/en/

Cookiebot CMP nearly doubled its badge count this cycle, growing from five to nine, and was named one of the most improved products on G2 globally. New Small-Business leadership badges in both the EMEA and global grids rounded out the cycle.

Key Summer 2026 G2 results:

Cookiebot CMP: #1 in Cookie Tracking, up from #12

Cookiebot CMP: first Enterprise-tier badge; total badge count grew from five to nine

Cookiebot CMP: named one of the most improved products on G2 globally

Cookiebot CMP: new Small-Business leadership badges in EMEA and global grids

Usercentrics CMP: global Leader badge on G2's Grid Report

Both products: "Users Love Us" badge, awarded to solutions with 20 or more reviews averaging 4.0 stars or higher

Why do customers choose Usercentrics CMP and Cookiebot CMP?

Across hundreds of verified G2 reviews, customers rate both platforms highly for ease of implementation, seamless integration with tools like Google Tag Manager, flexible banner customization, and reliable privacy compliance. Reviewers also highlight how both platforms reduce the operational burden of staying current with privacy regulations across multiple markets. What was once a manual, fragmented process becomes automated and auditable.

Customers operating across multiple European markets describe how Usercentrics CMP replaced a patchwork of market-specific solutions with a single, auditable consent framework, making regulatory conversations with legal teams and external auditors significantly more straightforward. Others highlight how the platform's configurability shifts the internal dynamic between marketing and legal: rather than creating a queue of requests for engineering, both teams can work inside the platform independently, responding faster to regulatory changes and campaign needs.

Read what our customers are saying about Usercentrics CMP and Cookiebot CMP on G2.

Summer 2026 Recognition: Usercentrics

Global badges: Leader Grid Report (3 categories)

Leader Enterprise Enterprise Grid Report (1 category)

Leader Mid-Market Mid-Market Grid Report (1 category)

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid (2 categories) Regional (EMEA) badges: Leader EMEA Regional Grid Report (4 categories)

Leader Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report (3 categories)

Leader Enterprise EMEA Regional Grid Report (1 category) Additional recognition: Users Love Us for collecting 20+ reviews with an average rating of 4.0+ stars

Summer 2026 Recognition: Cookiebot

Global badges: Leader Grid Report (2 categories)

Leader Enterprise Enterprise Grid Report (1 category)

Leader Small-Business Small-Business Grid Report (1 category)

Highest User Adoption Implementation Index (1 category)

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid (3 categories) Regional (EMEA Europe) badges: Leader Europe Regional Grid Report (5 categories)

Leader Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid Report (3 categories)

Leader Small-Business Europe Regional Grid Report (3 categories)

Highest User Adoption Enterprise Implementation Index (1 category) Additional recognition: Users Love Us for collecting 20+ reviews with an average rating of 4.0+ stars

About Usercentrics

Usercentrics is a leading data privacy technology company that helps businesses collect, manage, and activate consented data with confidence. Trusted by 2.4 million websites and apps across 195 countries, the company processes more than 8.8 billion user consents every month. Through its platform spanning consent management, server-side tagging, and AI data governance Usercentrics gives businesses the compliance infrastructure to grow, innovate, and operate responsibly in an AI-first world. Learn more at usercentrics.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually including employees at all Fortune 500 companies use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more, visit www.g2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260615785763/en/

Contacts:

Press contact: pr@usercentrics.com