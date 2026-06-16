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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
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iSOFT Contributes Intelligent Driving OS as AUTOSAR CAPI Global Code Baseline

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 17th AUTOSAR Open Conference (AOC) in Shanghai, iSOFT (iSOFT Infrastructure Software Co., Ltd.) contributed its self-developed intelligent driving operating system as the global code baseline for AUTOSAR's Common Adaptive Platform Implementation (CAPI) - a notable milestone in the evolution of the global smart vehicle industry.

iSOFT at 17th AOCiSOFT at 17th AOC

"This is a paradigm shift from 'standard-first' to 'code-first,' responding to new industrial demands of the intelligent connected era," said Liu Hongqian, General Manager of iSOFT. "Open source enables collaboration but must meet automotive-grade safety and performance requirements. iSOFT was the first to open-source EasyXMen, and CAPI reinforces our commitment. As the first international code standard baseline from a Chinese enterprise, this is Chinese wisdom going global. CAPI lets global enterprises develop on one codebase, significantly reducing adaptation costs."

Joachim Langenwalter, AUTOSAR spokesperson, underscored China's lead: "China is the world's largest automotive market at 30 million vehicles annually. Other countries are keeping a close eye on Chinese-developed technology. iSOFT leveraged 'China speed' to establish CAPI's foundation, allowing specifications and code to evolve in lockstep with shortened feedback cycles. AUTOSAR transcends geopolitical boundaries; this unified codebase will be used worldwide."

Patrick Will, Head of SW Product Marketing & Management at Infineon, noted the accelerating transformation: "The open-source shift is accelerating and automotive mindsets are changing. iSOFT and Infineon are aligned in a shared vision: to streamline software development processes. Our DRIVECORE platform integrates iSOFT middleware with Infineon software and hardware layers, enabling customers to kick off their projects swiftly without encountering licensing barriers. 'China-for-China' development is increasingly essential, yet global collaboration matters - walls make no sense."

Yu Peng, XPENG Motors Technical Center GM, explained CAPI's value: "It delivers three key benefits for OEMs: reduced redundant costs, enhanced supply chain security, and accelerated ecosystem collaboration. CAPI solves the structural tension where foundational software moves too slowly while upper layers iterate in weeks. It provides a 'common foundation' for chip vendors, software suppliers, and automakers to co-develop on the same baseline. China's mass-production practices now feed back into global standards while global standards better serve China."

With 25 million-plus units deployed across 300-plus vehicle models, iSOFT's OS brings production-proven middleware to the global stage through CAPI's open, collaborative framework for the software-defined vehicle era.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25919de8-5ee6-4a0a-9eec-0387707ddeeb

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70b2ff0c-fb82-4090-85fe-b13f12ae91cd



Media contact: iSOFT https://www.autosar.org/capi Susan Yang marketing@i-soft.com.cn

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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