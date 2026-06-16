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WKN: 5292 | ISIN: SG0000SHEIN0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SHEIN Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
16.06.2026 08:24 Uhr
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SHEIN Xcelerator Debuts in the Middle East, Empowering Homegrown Brands to Scale Worldwide

Nitin Passi, CEO of SUMWON Studios and founder of MISSGUIDED, said, "We've built a digital-first team using an insight-driven approach to better meet customer needs. Our partnership with SHEIN allows us to scale efficiently while solving one of fashion's core challenges: aligning supply with real-time demand."

Andrew Liu, Head of Business Development, said, "The Middle East represents a critical step in the expansion of SHEIN Xcelerator. We are committed to supporting distinctive brands, by combining their creative strengths with our supply chain, logistics and distribution capabilities."

Since its global debut in August 2023, SHEIN Xcelerator has expanded into a growing number of markets, onboarding 20 brands from around the world and generating more than US$580 million in cumulative revenue by the end of 2025, with participating brands achieving an average first-year sales growth of 190%. Extending the program to the Middle East now brings this momentum to one of the world's most energetic fashion regions, inspiring local creators to scale their collections, reach new audiences and contribute to the region's growing global influence.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more, visit www.sheingroup.com.

[1]How MENA shoppers are reshaping luxury, fashion and beauty trends in 2026 - Campaign Middle East

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shein-xcelerator-debuts-in-the-middle-east-empowering-homegrown-brands-to-scale-worldwide-302801213.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.