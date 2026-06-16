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PR Newswire
16.06.2026 08:30 Uhr
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LRQA Seminar Equips APAC Businesses to Translate Carbon Strategy into Credible Action

BANGKOK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate regulations tighten and stakeholder expectations for transparency continue to rise, businesses across Asia-Pacific are under increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable progress on their sustainability commitments. To support organisations in navigating this evolving landscape, LRQA recently hosted its seminar, 'Sustainability in Practice: Strategy, Carbon Management and Reporting Assurance'.

The seminar explored how organisations can move beyond high-level sustainability ambitions and embed carbon management into day-to-day business operations. Through expert-led discussions, attendees gained practical insights into establishing effective carbon strategies, strengthening governance frameworks and preparing for increasingly complex reporting requirements.

A recurring theme throughout the event was the growing gap between sustainability commitments and stakeholder expectations. As regulators introduce stricter disclosure requirements and global buyers seek greater transparency across supply chains, organisations are being challenged to demonstrate not only what they plan to achieve, but how they are measuring and validating progress.

"We're seeing a fundamental shift in expectations. Organisations are moving from a world where sustainability commitments were largely voluntary to one where performance must be demonstrated, measured and independently validated. Those that adapt early will be best positioned to succeed in an increasingly transparent marketplace," said Liow Emily, Sales Director, Southeast Asia, LRQA.

The seminar also examined how independent assurance can help organisations strengthen confidence in sustainability disclosures, support regulatory compliance and build trust with customers, investors and other stakeholders.

As sustainability expectations continue to evolve, LRQA remains committed to helping organisations translate strategy into action through assurance, verification and expert advisory services, enabling businesses to demonstrate credible progress towards their sustainability goals.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business - tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk.?Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/.

Further information

For more information, please contact:
Hasan Surve
Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA
hasan.surve@lrqa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lrqa-seminar-equips-apac-businesses-to-translate-carbon-strategy-into-credible-action-302801226.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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