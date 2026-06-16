Atos International: Eviden and Hexadrone combine their expertise to equip modular drones with SIGINT capabilities

Press Release

Eviden and Hexadrone combine their expertise to equip modular drones with SIGINT capabilities

Paris, France - June 16, 2026 - Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in mission-critical systems through its Avantix business, which specializes in electronic warfare, and Hexadrone, a French expert in the design and manufacture of modular drone platforms, today announced a partnership to integrate modular tactical mini drone platforms with SIGINT capabilities.

With an urgent need to scale the use of drones for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, armed forces are looking for mature and versatile platforms. The rapid evolution of threats calls for adaptable capabilities and robust, long-term solutions that can be deployed directly in the field.

To address these challenges, Eviden and Hexadrone are combining their expertise around a shared ambition: to integrate versatile, compact and sovereign signals intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities into mini modular drones. This "plug and flight" approach aims to deliver versatile, scalable tactical intelligence mini-drones that can be adapted to the needs of armed forces' missions.

As part of this partnership, Eviden, through its Avantix activities, brings its combat-proven expertise in sovereign, multi-platform SIGINT payloads to Hexadrone's TUNDRA 2 platform. Combined with Hexadrone's know-how in modular drone design, this enables the development of drones capable of performing a wide range of missions. Together, Hexadrone's multi-mission approach and Eviden's multi-carrier expertise address armed forces' requirements for modularity.

Bernard Payer, director, Mission-Critical Systems, Eviden, Atos Group and president of Avantix, said: "By partnering with Hexadrone, we are taking a new step in the development of drone platforms designed to integrate advanced intelligence capabilities. By combining Hexadrone's modular drones with Avantix's payloads, we are providing armed forces with operationally proven, secure solutions that can be deployed immediately in the field for demanding operations requiring performance and technological control."

Alexandre Labesse, president of Hexadrone, said: "Our partnership with Eviden is fully aligned with our strategy to develop drones that meet the highest European industrial and regulatory standards, while combining leading technological expertise to serve the needs of armed forces."

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About Hexadrone

Hexadrone is a French industrial company specializing in sovereign, multi-role tactical drones. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Saint-Ferréol-d'Auroure, in the Haute-Loire region of France. Hexadrone designs, industrializes and deploys the TUNDRA and GEKKO modular platforms, which generate nearly 80% of their revenue from the defense sector, serving French and European armed forces. Built on an open platform architecture bringing together more than 150 partner components certified under the HXD APPROVED label, these platforms cover a broad operational spectrum, from tactical reconnaissance to remotely operated munitions.

About Eviden

Eviden is the Atos Group brand focused on cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI. A trusted partner to public and private sector organizations, Eviden deploys advanced analytics capabilities and helps ensure the robustness, continuity and resilience of its customers' operations. Leveraging more than 2,200 experts and 720 patents, Eviden helps protect people, data and critical infrastructures worldwide, at the convergence of intelligence, sovereignty and trust.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 56,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion (at the go-forward perimeter), operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | Phone: +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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