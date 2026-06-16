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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2026 08:34 Uhr
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Jingdezhen Ceramic University: China Porcelain • Global Journey: Grand Launch of Chinese Contemporary Ceramic Art World Tour

Jingdezhen Ceramic University

JINGDEZHEN, China, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 12 to August 30, 2026, "China Porcelain • Global Journey: Chinese Contemporary Ceramic Art International Touring Exhibition" (hereinafter referred to as the "Touring Exhibition") will successively debut at Türkan Saylan Cultural Center in Istanbul (Türkiye), China Cultural Center in Luxembourg, and Galerie Oriental.Paris. It will subsequently be exhibited in Beijing and Shenzhen, China, creating a grand ceramic cultural feast that bridges China and the world.

China Porcelain • Global Journey: Grand Launch of Chinese Contemporary Ceramic Art World Tour: China Porcelain • Global Journey: Grand Launch of Chinese Contemporary Ceramic Art World Tour

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Jointly organized by institutions including Jingdezhen Ceramic University and China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG), the exhibition harnesses the rich resources of China's seven core ceramic-producing regions: Jingdezhen, Yixing, Luoyang, Longquan, Yaozhou, Liling, and Dehua. It features a curated collection of 92 exceptional pieces (sets) of contemporary Chinese ceramics, systematically presenting the creative ecosystem of modern Chinese ceramic art. During the tour, supporting events such as roundtable forums will be held in countries like Türkiye and France. Furthermore,Tang Ying Ceramic Workshop Overseas Ceramic Culture Center of Jingdezhen Ceramic University will visit Türkiye, Luxembourg, and France to conduct cultural exchanges, ceramic art exhibitions, and international study tours.

The exhibits span diverse categories, including blue-and-white porcelain, famille rose, celadon, purple clay (Zisha), and white porcelain, comprehensively showcasing the profound cultural heritage and artistic value of Chinese ceramics. These works embody the Eastern philosophy of "harmony between humanity and nature," while also reflecting mankind's shared aspirations for a better life. Born of the earth and tempered by kiln fire, they ultimately transcend regions and eras to become cultural treasures belonging to the entire world.

Using porcelain as a medium and art as a bridge to connect hearts, this initiative smoothens the channels for international cultural communication. It helps the world better understand China's porcelain culture, allowing civilizations to shine even brighter through exchange and to advance further through mutual learning.

Source: Jingdezhen Ceramic University



Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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